Sunshine Coast expansion delayed for take off with planning
ONE of Noosa's main drivers of tourism has extended its master plan by three months.
Sunshine Coast Airport and Sunshine Coast Council have agreed to extend the time frame for the Preliminary Draft Airport Master Plan 2040.
The plan will set out how the airport will be developed and operate over the next 20 years to accommodate the future needs of the airport and the Sunshine Coast community.
Airport CEO Andrew Brodie said it was imperative the plan provided a clear blueprint for the future operation of the international airport.
"The 'new' Sunshine Coast Airport has the potential to be one of the most important drivers of the Sunshine Coast economy in the next two decades and create an even more powerful asset for the community,” he said.
"Having been involved in the massive upgrade of Brisbane Airport over the past decade, it is essential that we get the fundamentals right.
"Development of detailed design of the works for the airport upgrade and our discussions with Council highlighted areas that now needed to be more fully explored in the development of the Preliminary Draft Airport Master Plan prior to it going to the prescribed public consultation process.
"We want to ensure that we fully engage with stakeholders as part of its development. This engagement is absolutely key to the process.
"We thank Council for their ongoing support and look forward to delivering the Preliminary Draft Airport Master Plan 2040 which reflects the long-term importance of this project to the Sunshine Coast community.”
The Preliminary Draft Airport Master Plan will be available for public consultation from the end of May this year for a 50-day consultation period, during which the business and general community will be able to submit comments before a final version of the Airport Master Plan is submitted to Sunshine Coast Council.