Sunshine Coast kids learning to live with canine pals

CHILDREN in child care from Eumundi through to Peregian Springs could soon be learning the Pet Education for Kids program, which is designed to help reduce dog bite injuries by helping them interact with dogs safely.

Sunshine Coast Council is offering local child care centres its Pet Education for Kids program designed to help children between three to five years.

Presented by council's pet education officer, with the help of trusty sidekicks Sunny the cat and Sasha the dog, the fun and interactive presentation helps to teach children about being a responsible pet owner and how to avoid being bitten by a dog.

Councillor Jenny McKay said council was committed to promoting responsible pet ownership and helping to keep kids safe from dog attacks.

"Sadly, there are hundreds of children across Australia who are victims of dog bite injuries each year, and most children are bitten at home by their family dog,” Cr McKay said.

"Children under five are most at risk, which is why our Pet Education for Kids program is designed especially for young children.”

Contact council on 54757272 or email animals@sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au.