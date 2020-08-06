Menu
Coast police will soon be checking motorists at the Queensland border. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT
Sunshine Coast police prepare for border patrol

Matt Collins
6th Aug 2020 11:00 AM
As Queensland prepares to close the border to our NSW and ACT neighbours on Saturday, August 8, Coast Police will be there on the frontline to assist in the COVID-19 response.

Noosa Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll confirmed officers would be deployed to various locations within the state as part of the state's coronavirus enforcement response.

"I am organising officers and administrative staff to assist in the COVID response at Brisbane Airport this coming weekend in addition to officers being sent to assist in the management of hotel quarantine deployments," Sen-Sgt Carroll said.

"There is a massive logistical exercise underway behind the scenes by the Queensland Police Service to support the efforts of Queensland Health.

"Noosa Police are sending officers to assist in those efforts, as well as maintaining the core business of policing our local community."

The State Government has advised the Queensland border will close to NSW and the ACT from 1am Saturday, August 8.

Anyone who has been in Victoria, NSW or the ACT in the previous 14 days must not enter Queensland.

Returning Queenslanders will enter 14 days mandatory hotel quarantine at their own cost.

