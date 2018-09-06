Menu
Coastline BMW's Samuel Cadzow and Georgi Baines with the second generation BMW X4, which was unveiled last night at the Currimundi dealership.
Motoring

Sunshine Coast proves fans of the BMW X-factor

Grant Edwards
by
8th Sep 2018 3:26 AM

MORE luxurious and spacious than before, the BMW X4 proved a show-stopper last night.

The vehicle which blends coupe and SUV styling took centre stage for an official unveiling in front of more than 140 people at Coastline BMW's Currimundi dealership.

"It's definitely a step forward, a little bit bigger and more roomier inside," Coastline BMW's Dennis Drane said.

"Technology in the new X4 is huge.

"There is more autonomous driving, very similar to the X3, and the accessories and options are coming from 7 and 5 Series and filtering down."

Among the new additions is a central 10.25-inch colour infotainment touchscreen.

Prices start from $76,900 for the xDrive20i M Sport, while a new range-topping M40i M Performance is $109,900.

Guests were also treated to a glimpse of the new X5 SUV, which won't be officially launched until November.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

