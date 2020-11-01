QUICK SUMMARY: How each electorate stands

Labor candidate for Caloundra Jason Hunt celebrates with family, friends and volunteers.

It was a heated state election day for the Sunshine Coast as residents used their voice, resulting in nail-biting counts.

Despite a staggering number of pre-poll votes resulting in a quieter than normal election day, the passion for our region remained clear as counting began at 6pm.

Thousands of Coast residents settled in for a night in the dark as severe thunderstorms cut power to more than 7000 homes.

Counting for the Queensland election ended at 11pm and is set to resume at 9am, but Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has already held her position as Premier.

Ms Palaszczuk won a historic third term with Labor recording a 4.9 per cent swing across the state while the LNP and One Nation vote tanked.

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington gave her concession speech at the same time as Ms Palaszczuk's victory speech.

She said Queenslanders had made their decision, that it was respected by the LNP and she would continue as leader of the party.

On the Sunshine Coast, Labor has come out on top in the key seat of Caloundra, while Noosa has remained independent with the re-election of Sandy Bolton and the battle for Nicklin remains neck-and-neck.

Here's how each Coast election is faring, as of 11pm on Saturday:

BUDERIM

The LNP's Brent Mickelberg is tipped to retain his position as Buderim's MP.

Brent Mickelberg (LNP): 54.59 per cent

Ken Mackenzie (ALP): 45.41 per cent

CALOUNDRA

The statistics suggest a Labor win, but Jason Hunt is reluctant to declare it a victory.

Jason Hunt (ALP): 52.15 per cent

Stuart Coward (LNP) 47.85 per cent

GLASS HOUSE

It looks like another tight one in Glass House, with incumbent Andrew Powell holding a lead over Labor candidate Brent Hampstead.

Andrew Powell (LNP): 51.99 per cent

Brent Hampstead (ALP): 48.01 per cent

KAWANA

The stats suggest Jarrod Bleijie will retain the seat of Kawana, but with thousands of votes still to be counted the LNP member is not yet celebrating a win.

Jarrod Bleijie (LNP): 57.16 per cent

Bill Redpath (ALP): 42.84 per cent

MAROOCHYDORE

Fiona Simpson has claimed victory in Maroochydore, extending her tenure beyond three decades.

Fiona Simpson (LNP): 60.75 per cent

Alison Smith (ALP): 39.25 per cent

NICKLIN

The seat of Nicklin is on a knife-edge, with the two major parties locked in a duel, separated by only a handful of votes.

Marty Hunt (LNP): 49.8 per cent

Robert Skelton (ALP): 50.2 per cent

NINDERRY

Labor is not ready to dim its torch in the Coast's newest seat just yet, buoyed by the results the party is seeing come in.

Dan Purdie (LNP): 52.83 per cent

Melinda Dodds (ALP): 47.17 per cent

NOOSA

Sandy Bolton held back tears as she used her victory speech to say the election was never about winning for her.

Sandy Bolton (IND): 69.49 per cent

James Blevin (LNP): 30.51 per cent

The Daily will keep you up-to-date as soon as voting resumes this morning.