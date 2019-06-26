Sunshine Coast, Ipswich winners share $80m Oz Lotto jackpot

Tuesday night's Oz Lotto has seen a whopping $80 million go to two Queenslanders after eluding a division one winner for eight weeks.

The eye-watering sum was the third highest prize up for grabs in the game's 25-year history and these are the numbers needed to get your hands on a slice:

WINNING NUMBERS

42, 35, 29, 19, 36, 14, 25. Supplementary numbers: 13, 1

The Lott said the two division one winners were the only division one winners nationally in Oz Lotto draw 1323.

The division one winners were a mum from Ipswich, who bought her entry online at thelott.com - Australia's official lotteries, and a man from the Sunshine Coast, who bought his entry at NewsXpress Robina Town Centre on the Gold Coast.

In addition to the two division one winners, a total of 1,443,114 prizes worth more than $32.92 million were won in divisions two to seven.

Ipswich mum declares $40 million prize 'weird'

An Ipswich mum has laughed with absolute disbelief after hearing confirmation she is now $40 million richer from scoring division one in Tuesday night's Oz Lotto draw.

She told TheLott that even though she'd checked her ticket straight after the draw, she hadn't realised she was a multi-millionaire.

"No way! No way! That can't be true! It must be a mistake!" she laughed with glee.

"I logged onto the app and saw that I had all the numbers and thought I'd must have won something. I was thinking I would have won a couple of thousand.

"I just kept thinking 'That can't be real. That must be a mistake!'.

"It's just so weird to think I am a multi-millionaire!"

When asked how she planned to enjoy her new-found multi-millionaire status, the thrilled woman confessed it would be life as usual tomorrow.

"I don't think much will change. Tomorrow will just be the same old thing. I've still got to do the school drop off," she giggled.

"I just don't know. I just can't think.

"I never thought I'd win the lottery! Oh my god, I can't believe this. I just can't. It's very surreal.

"We've always wanted to go on a family holiday to Canada so we'll do that. We'll do everything! It will be absolutely life-changing!"

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased her 6-game QuickPick entry online.

Sunshine Coast's $40 million winner ready to ride to Italian Grand Prix

A Sunshine Coast man admits he's also unlikely to get a wink of sleep after the confirmation he is now $40 million richer from scoring the second division one prize in the Oz Lotto draw.

As well as winning the coveted division one prize, the winner's System-8 QuickPick entry also won division three seven times, bolstering his total prize to $40,028,726.60.

"I think I know what you're calling about," the man told TheLott.

"It's just fantastic! That's very exciting.

"I was watching YouTube and thought I should check my entry. I couldn't believe it. I just couldn't believe it.

"I'm shocked to be honest. But extremely excited and grateful."

The regular player shared he was completely overwhelmed by the life-changing news.

"The first thing I want to do is get a little house and upgrade the car. Probably do something like that - I might even buy a big house!

"I've always wanted to go to the Italian Grand Prix!" he added.

"It's in September and by the looks of things I'll be able to do that now. I'll definitely be able to do that in style!"

The happy man, who also wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his System 8 QuickPick entry at NewsXpress Robina Town Centre in Robina.

The Lott spokesperson Lauren Cooney said earlier: "In March, when Oz Lotto hit $70 million, we saw sales in store and online peak at 4.11pm on the day of the draw when almost 3000 tickets were sold in 60 seconds. Now that the jackpot is at $80 million."

Since Oz Lotto went on its jackpot roll at the end of April, dozens of division two winners have pocketed $2.5 million in prizes.

"We're not sure if these 73 Aussies realise how tantalisingly close they've been to scoring division one or if they'd even want to know that they were just one number away from being a multi-millionaire," Ms Cooney said.

"Each week we've seen the number of division two winners growing.

"The record for the biggest individual lottery winner was set in January this year when a Sydney mum won $107 million in Powerball."

Although the Powerball prize had been set at $100 million, it blew out an extra $7 million by the large numbers of investors who bought tickets in a bid to take out the top prize.

The Lott contacted the woman, who wished to remain anonymous, directly after the draw to inform her of her life-changing win.

The registered player also misheard the eye-watering figure, thinking she had walked away with just $107,000.

"Wait - are you telling me I've won $107 million? Oh my god. That is just so much money," she told Australia's official lottery provider over the phone.

The woman, a healthcare provider, revealed she wouldn't be quitting her job. She plans to share her winnings with her family, give "a whole slab of money" to her favourite charity and perhaps even "buy a caravan and travel around".

"I'm so passionate about my job. It will drive me to do more health work for causes important to me," she told The Lott. "I'm not quite sure what to do, but of course I will be helping my family."

