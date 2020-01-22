Sunshine Coast’s best primary, high schools revealed

The best primary and secondary schools on the Sunshine Coast have been revealed. Photo: File

THE Sunshine Coast's best primary and secondary schools have been revealed based on how they performed in last year's NAPLAN tests, with top schools holding their high ranks.

The Better Education website list compared schools' NAPLAN scores in 2019 to provide information on the best schools and how they compared around the state.

The website is run independently of government and describes its aim as providing "informative and comparative school results including school rankings or ratings and lists of best performing schools, to parents wanting to make choices about schooling for their children".

The overall position for secondary schools was determined by 2019 Year 9 results and for primary analysis of Year 5 results.

The best overall score is an index of performance, not a ranking. The best score is 100 and the worst is 60, according to the independent website.

While the website is frequented by parents, the Department of Education has slammed the reliability of the list.

"The department does not support the creation of simplistic league tables based on a narrow measure of academic performance," he said.

"These measures without context often do not summarise the diversity of education that schools provide."

Instead, the spokesman pointed parents to resources including the "Choosing a School" page on the Education Queensland website, or the Australian Curriculum Assessment and Reporting Authority's My School website.

PRIMARY SCHOOLS

Caloundra City Private School - 99 St Andrew's Anglican College - 99 Matthew Flinders Anglican College - 98 Chancellor State College - 98 Mooloolaba State School - 98 Pacific Lutheran College - 97 Sunshine Coast Grammar School - 97 Good Shepherd Lutheran College - 97 Buderim Mountain State School - 96 Sunshine Beach State School - 86 Immanuel Lutheran College - 95 Peregian Beach College - 94 Mountain Creek State School - 94 Unity College - 94 Siena Catholic Primary School - 93 Talara Primary College - 93 Woombye State School - 92 Brightwater State School - 92 Coolum State School - 92 Suncoast Christian College - 91 St Thomas More Primary School - 91 Peregian Springs State School - 91 Kawana Waters State College - 91 Meridan State College - 90 Coolum Beach Christian College - 90 Nambour Christian College - 90 Montville State School - 89 Our Lady of the Rosary School - 89 Buddina State School - 89 Caloundra State School - 89 St Joseph's Primary School - 88 Currimundi State School - 88 Tewantin State School - 88 Kuluin State School - 87 Golden Beach State School - 86 Baringa State Primary School - 86 Noosaville State School - 85 Montessori International College - 84 Caloundra Christian College - 83 Yandina State School - 82 Pacific Paradise State School - 82 Maroochydore State School - 79 Nambour State College - 78 Burnside State School - 77

HIGH SCHOOLS