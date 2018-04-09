Sunshine Coast's Cottrell relishes a golden victory

GOLD: Kelsey Cottrell with her baby Sienna after winning Gold for the lawn bowls women's fours at the Commonwealth Games.

GOLD: Kelsey Cottrell with her baby Sienna after winning Gold for the lawn bowls women's fours at the Commonwealth Games. Nigel Hallett

LAWN BOWLS: Chew toys don't come much more precious - or hard-earned - than a gold medal.

But Sunshine Coast lawn bowler Kelsey Cottrell was able to share an equally precious moment with seven-month-old daughter Sienna after winning a gold medal in the women's fours event at Broadbeach yesterday.

The Aussie women's team of Cottrell, Natasha Scott, Carla Krizanic and Rebecca van Asch took out a tense match against South Africa to win Australia's first lawn bowls gold since 2006.

Having watched in the stands with Dad Andrew, Cottrell's baby girl was happy to see Mum outside the venue and get to give the gold medal a gummy examination.

"She is seven-and-a-half months and she was in the grandstand with the rest of my family,” Cottrell said.

"It was a pretty special day and we have been capturing some special photos that we will treasure for the rest of our lives.”

Cottrell has been to two consecutive Commonwealth Games, winning a triples silver at Glasgow in 2014 and singles bronze at Delhi in 2010, but this was the first at which Sienna was among family and friends in a big Gold Coast crowd.

"This is the pinnacle for our sport,” Cottrell said.

The home side picked up nine straight points at one stage in the match and while South Africa were able to recover, it was only briefly.

Scott, speaking just 30 minutes before she, Cottrell and van Asch returned to the green for their triples match, said the team was never comfortable in their 18-16 victory.

"We knew we had to get down to basics, do what we do well and we did it today, and this proves it,” she said.