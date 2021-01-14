Sunshine Coast’s new tourism boss gets to work

Meet the Sunshine Coast’s new tourism boss.

Matt Stoeckel has officially taken the reins as Chief Executive Officer of Visit Sunshine Coast.

The role is a big one to fill with the Coast’s tourism sector suffering thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Stoeckel admits there is some work to be done.

“As we have seen last week there is still so much uncertainty on what lies ahead for 2021, and as an industry we need to continue to work together, be flexible and adapt to these changes,” he said.

Mr Stoeckel started in the position last week after five years as CEO of Fiji’s national tourism office, Tourism Fiji.

“What attracted me to the role with Visit Sunshine Coast is that it is a destination with huge potential,” Mr Stoeckel said.

“With the newly upgraded airport, plans for new hotels and attractions, and its well-earned reputation for authentic nature-based experiences there are massive opportunities for the Sunshine Coast to be a pacesetter in Australian tourism.”

This year the focus for the new CEO is not only supporting operators but showcasing the region through the launch of VSC’s new brand – For real.

“A focus for this year will be on continuing to activate this new brand through showcasing our incredible depth and breadth of experiences and our stunning natural landscapes that are so highly sought after by our target markets,” he said.

“We will also continue to be flexible in our marketing approach, making it a priority to target holiday-makers who are able to visit the region and expanding to new markets as they become accessible.

“Above all I look forward to working closely with VSC members, tourism associations, as well as our Council, State and Federal partners, to ensure that we can maximise the benefits of the tourism industry for the Sunshine Coast community.”