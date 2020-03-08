Sunshine Coast’s third coronavirus patient confirmed

A 38-year-old woman has been placed into isolation at Sunshine Coast University Hospital after contracting novel coronavirus.

A MIDDLE-aged woman from Gympie has become the third person to contract novel coronavirus and placed into isolation at Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

The 38-year-old is in a stable condition after recently returning from London and Dubai.

Queensland Health say tracing efforts are under way and that public health alerts will be made to the community if required.

The woman is the third coronavirus case on the Sunshine Coast, after an 81-year-old man returned from Thailand, and Coast woman Coralie Williamson, who has since been discharged.

A total of 15 people in Queensland have been confirmed with COVID-19, including three people from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The department have released details regarding the 81-year-old's flight patterns when he arrived from Brisbane and are in the process of contacting people who may have sat in his vicinity.

"We are in the process of contacting people sitting two rows behind, two rows in front and two seats beside the patients with COVID-19 cases confirmed on 5 March 2020," Queensland Health said in a statement.

"The 81-year-old male arrived on Thai Airways flight from Thailand to Brisbane TG473 on February 26.

"All other passengers on these flights are considered very low risk, however anyone with health concerns can contact 13 HEALTH.

Queensland Health is urging anyone who has been overseas in the last 14 days and is feeling unwell to see a doctor immediately.