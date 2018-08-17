Menu
Login
TWO vehicles have crashed on a major Sunshine Coast off-ramp causing Friday afternoon traffic woes for motorists.
TWO vehicles have crashed on a major Sunshine Coast off-ramp causing Friday afternoon traffic woes for motorists. David Nielsen
News

Sunshine Motorway smash sparks Bruce Hwy delays

Matty Holdsworth
by
17th Aug 2018 3:21 PM | Updated: 3:30 PM

TWO vehicles have crashed on a major Sunshine Coast off-ramp causing Friday afternoon traffic woes for motorists.

The crash occurred on the Sunshine Motorway and Dixon Road off-ramp at Buderim about 3pm.

Queensland Ambulance Services have just arrived on scene and are still assessing the patients, who are out and walking.

Both have very minor injuries and declined transport. 

Delays on and off the Bruce Highway in both directions are expected with traffic crawling due to lanes reduced.

Motorists are urged to proceed with caution.

More to come.

bruce highway crash sunshine motorway traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Building room for new learning surge

    Building room for new learning surge

    News Building Noosa's education future at Sunshine Beach

    • 17th Aug 2018 2:30 PM
    Noosa property takes the win

    Noosa property takes the win

    News House of the Year awarded to Noosa Heads home

    Big world slump by Trump tariff strategy warns economic head

    Big world slump by Trump tariff strategy warns economic head

    News Noosa hears global economic predictions

    Commemorate Vietnam Vets Day

    Commemorate Vietnam Vets Day

    News Heroes of Vietnam remembered

    Local Partners