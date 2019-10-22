Sunshine SLSC powering on as club rebuild ‘goes gangbusters’

YOU could say it’s all happening at Sunshine Beach Surf Life Saving Club.

With our Surf lifesaving patrols, nipper Sundays, surf sports training and carnivals, new club building all going gangbusters the energy level and excitement of the new Surf Life Saving season is well and truly upon us.

Even with the interruption of our brand new club being built our surf patrol season has started in great order with 12 patrols dutifully watching swimmers and beach goers.

Under the helm of our Surf Life Saving leader Scott Summer and CTO Doug Gould we are looking great for the upcoming season. Congratulations to our U14’s who have recently completed their SRC (Surf Rescue Certificate) and can now join in on the volunteer patrols at Sunshine Beach.

Together with their Life Saving training and seasons of board and swim training and nipper Sundays this group are some of the best new members a club can wish for.

With new bronze courses soon to start our patrol numbers will be boosted.

A massive addition to our equipment line is a new Jet Ski Wave Runner to assist with rescues from Sunshine Beach around to Alexander Bay. This is adds to our already utilised IRB for rescues.

Our weekend and public holiday patrols to Christmas are from 7am — 5pm Saturday and Sunday. Our active members cannot patrol each season without the pre-season maintenance and ocean swim proficiencies being ticked off.

Usually held at Sunshine Beach SLSC, we were unable to do this season because of our rebuild so our friends at Noosa SLSC have lent us a helping hand. A big shout out to Jono and the team at Noosa Surf Life Saving Club who have been very generous with their time and resources helping Sunshine Bronze and SRC holders become proficient once again for the 2019/20 season.

Nice to see clubs working together to help create a safe beach going community.

If you are interested in being apart of the Sunshine Beach Surf Lifesaving Patrol crew. The rewards are endless.

There are new courses starting up soon. By completing our courses you have the opportunity to gain a Cert II in Public Safety, SSV (side-by-side vehicle), ART, First aid, RWC, IRB/C/D and become a member of the newest and most modern club on the Sunshine Coast if not in the State.

For more information contact our lifesaving administration on lifesaving@sunshinebeachslsc.com.au or 0448 120 337.