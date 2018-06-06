Sunshine SLSC's shining lights on their big night

WELL, another lifesaving season has come to a close for the Sunshine Beach SLSC, with our surf club hosting its final ever Annual Awards Night in the current building, due to a major renovation taking shape in February, 2019.

It was wonderful night of celebration and recognition of so many dedicated volunteer lifesavers who continue to ensure the safety of the beach going public year in and year out, with the club proudly maintaining its "zero preventable deaths between the flags” mantra once again.

Member for Noosa Sandy Bolton and partner Ian Schuback were on hand to celebrate the night with the Sunshine Crew, and proudly presented a number of awards to some very deserved members.

The night kicked off in fine style with our latest life member Jo Redwood acknowledged for her dedicated service following the countless hours she devoted to the nippers, surf sports and lifesaving programs for more than 15 years.

In the lifesaving section, Craig Anderson received the prestigious Lifesaver of the Year Award, while Michelle Smallman took out the Clubman of the Year Award for her tireless work across all facets of the club. Andrew Fraser was recognised for his tireless efforts as Volunteer of the Year, while Patrol 7 proudly led by Natalie McMaster took out the Patrol of the Year Award.

Longtime clubbie Ross Williams was honoured with the Patrol Captain of the Year Award, and new members Doug Gould and Simon Thompson picked up the Most Patrols Hours and Best New Lifesaver Awards respectively.

Honours also went the way of Freya Wilson named our Nipper of the Year, Rio Knott awarded Cadet of the Year, and Allison Johnstone our Chaos Cup winner following some patrol-related shenanigans.

On the surf sports front, Team Sunshine had a number of outstanding performances across the season, with so many athletes vying for top honours.

Ruby Nolan took the Surf Sports Competitor of the Year Award for the second year running, along with an Outstanding Achievement, Surf Competitor and Team of the Year Awards after combining with teammates Olivia Emanuel, Talisa Brady and Charli McKinley to take Aussies sgold in both the taplin relay and board rescue events.

Outstanding Achievement Awards were also bestowed on Amelia Ross, Jade Hooper, Abbie Tolano, Grace Otto and Francesca McKinley following their gold medal winning efforts at the Aussies in Perth.

Liam Summers took out the Most Improved Competitor Award in company with Olivia Emanuel following her silver Medal performance at the Aussies in the U/17 Ski Race, while Lisa Worthington was awarded the Official of the Year Awards along with Tania Lewis who took out the Masters top gong once again

Our other annual award outstanding winners included Board Riding Nick Brewer, Pool Rescue Zac Bromage, Surf Rescue Amelia Ross and Beach Competitor of the Year Audrey Holt.