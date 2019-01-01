Sunshine townhouse with direct beach access

ENJOY direct beach access from this superb two-level townhouse in the heart of Sunshine Beach.

Fantastic as a weekend beach house, this renovated home has a modern kitchen including walk-in pantry, as well as a large open-plan living area that flows out to a sunny balcony with intimate ocean views.

Spacious and light with high ceilings, timber floors and brilliant cross-flow ventilation - the perfect combination for beachside living.

Two bedrooms downstairs, along with a modern full bathroom, hide-away laundry and plenty of under-stair storage.

The main bedroom opens out onto the large private courtyard with lush garden - perfect for a pet.

The home is currently a popular holiday rental with great occupancy, located in a small pet-friendly complex of three with pool - perfect for investment.

The beauty of this property - other than the direct access to the beach path from your back gate - is the sought-after Sunshine CBD location, being only 350m walk to Sunshine village shops, cafés, restaurants and surf club.

It's easy beachside living with Sunshine Beach, literally, on your doorstep.

3/12 PARK CRESCENT, SUNSHINE BEACH

Bed 2

Bath 1

Car 1

Agent: Karen Harman at Dowling Neylan Real Estate

Contact: 0418 190 471

Features: Superb two-level beachside townhouse, open-plan living, sunny balcony, private courtyard. One of three in complex close to shops, cafes and surf club

Price: $895,000

Inspection: Saturday 3-3.30pm