SUP is out of Noosa Festival of Surfing

NO MORE: There will be no SUP events in next year's Festival of Surfing.
by Amber Macpherson

THE Noosa Festival of Surfing will forgo all stand-up paddleboard events next year in response to pressure from stakeholders.

Andrew Worling from paddleboard school SUP Downunder in southern New South Wales believes the decision means thousands of tourism dollars will be lost.

"I have just had to cancel my accommodation, which was to the value of $1600, of which I lost 30 per cent, and I know many more who are now cancelling theirs also,” Mr Worling said.

"Over 150 paddlers (raced) last year and this year that number would have been surpassed.

"As a paddler who has attended the last three years at Noosa Surf Festivals and stayed in your city, on average, four nights each time, I find this hard to digest.”

Festival director Sam Smith said organisers were pushed to make the decision to ensure the future of the eight-day event.

"We were forced to make some changes,” Ms Smith said.

"We've had sponsors say they can no longer support the event if it continues to be dominated by SUP-ing.

"It's something we anticipated and we didn't make this decision lightly. We knew that it was never going to be an easy thing to do.”

She said the 2018 event would return to its original focus of competitive longboarding.

However, the dog surfing competition will remain a key drawcard.

"We've had to review all areas. One thing we can guarantee is the dog surfing will stay,” Ms Smith said.

"We had to be realistic with ourselves. At its core, it's a festival celebrating longboarding, and we wanted to take it back to its grassroots.”

