'Super bazookas' handed in to ADF

HAVING A BLAST: Senior Constable Steve Fitzpatrick with one of the rocket launchers found at a Noosa dump. John McCutcheon

TWO "super bazooka” rocket launchers found at the Noosa tip have been surrendered to the Australian Defence Force.

Noosa Police officer-in-charge Ben Carroll said the rocket launchers, discovered and handed in to police on October 6, would be used in training military personnel because similar weapons were still in use in other countries.

"The two M20 rocket launchers located by council contractors at the Noosa refuse tip were retrieved by a representative from the Australian Defence Force Regional Explosive Ordnance Services Joint Logistics Unit (on Thursday),” Senior Sergeant Carroll said.

"They will be conveyed to Sydney for use in training members of the military in this type of equipment.

"Apparently this type of equipment is still in use in some third world countries around the world.”

The model of rocket launchers is described as "an anti-tank weapon” able to rupture 11 inches of armour.

Snr Sgt Carroll said it would be near impossible to trace the weapons back to their owners.