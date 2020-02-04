Super Bowl streaker’s brazen brag

Kelly Kay was happy to brag about her Super Bowl exploits.

THE year of sports flashing extended to 2020.

A fan at Monday's Super Bowl was tackled by security moments after she charged the field during the Kansas City Chiefs' 31-20 triumph over the San Francisco 49ers.

It was later revealed the perpetrator was Instagram model Kelly Kay - who was arrested for her brazen stunt on the NFL's biggest day.

While being escorted away, Kay managed to lift up her dress and show off her behind to cheering fans but the stunt will cost her after she was arrested and charged with misdemeanour trespass.

Kay didn't seem too concerned by taking a trip to the police station though and after having her mug shot taken and being released, she bragged about her escapades on social media.

In her Instagram story, she said: "Young jail bait out of jail, fresh out of the pen, fresh out of Dade County, what."

Kay also posted a picture of herself typing away at her laptop with the caption: "Straight from jail to work, still in the same dress."

She uploaded an image of her on the ground after being tackled, joking: "Let's get the memes going."

Kay also changed her Instagram profile picture to her mug shot.

Kay's friend and fellow model Colleen McGinniss posted video on social media of Kay trying to strip down even as she was being taken away.

"You go b****!! Look at that a**," McGinniss wrote. She added on Twitter, "You go babe, I love you."

Kay confirmed on social media her streaking attempt was linked to Vitaly Uncensored, the same website that got widespread attention from Kinsey Wolanski streaking at the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool.

Wolanski went viral after getting onto the field wearing a leotard with Vitaly Uncensored branding and her fame skyrocketed as her social media following exploded.

Kay, 27, has 287,000 Instagram followers but it wouldn't be surprising to see that number shoot up in the wake of her Super Bowl cameo.

"All of this thanks to Vitaly … the only reason I got to do that," Kay said. "We are taking over the world, just know 2020 is that year."

Her adventure continues a recent trend of streaking at major sporting events. After Wolanski's internet-breaking run, Julia Rose and Lauren Summer flashed cameras behind the plate at a game in Washington during Major League Baseball's World Series.

Rose and Summers received a lifetime ban from MLB parks for the incident.

Kay's attempted pitch invasion came as no surprise to bookmakers, who offered a range of exotic prop bets on Super Bowl day. Forbes reported the odds of someone running onto the field were 7/1, while it was paying just $1.20 that security would be the first to tackle a streaker.