Super heroes praised for Hell's Gate rescue

A dramatic rescue as a boy was saved from a rock in water at Hell's Gate on Saturday.

A dramatic rescue as a boy was saved from a rock in water at Hell's Gate on Saturday. Contributed

THE dramatic rescue of a boy at Hell's Gate on Saturday has received praise from locals calling surf life savers "super heroes”.

Just before 1pm life savers were notified of a boy, believed to be aged 13, stranded on a rock with a rising tide.

An off duty lifeguard said life savers from Noosa and Sunshine Beach as well as a Sunrise Beach lifeguard attended the incident.

It is believed the boy lost his board and was washed in, where he clung to the rock.

Noosa local Bridget Thompson filmed the potentially deadly event as it unfolded while walking through the national park.

"Just want to express my deepest gratitude, awe and wonder for our real life super heroes!” she posted on Facebook.

"This kid was so lucky to be rescued off the rock he was stuck on in the middle of Hell's Gate.

"Let's all give our local surf life savers a massive hand.”

The Noosa Community Notice Board on Facebook also erupted with people praising the work of life savers.

SLSQ regional manager Aaron Purchase urged swimmers to avoid rocky areas and asked parents to keep a close eye on their children.

This is a timely reminder for people to put their safety first after three drownings this year at Noosa.

Other beaches on the Sunshine Coast have seen tragedy this year, the most recent when a South Korean man in his 60s drowned at Dicky Beach on Saturday swimming in an unpatrolled area.

Mr Purchase said the recent tragedies again highlighted the importance of swimming between the red and yellow flags.

"In the history of Surf Life Saving we haven't had any issues in the flagged area, that's why we keep pushing that same message,” Mr Purchase said.

The weekend's strong currents kept life savers on their toes directing swimmers from flash rips and performing several rescues.

The wind direction also brought in swarms of stingers and saw hundreds treated for bluebottle stings.

A reminder to all beach goers to only swim between the red and yellow flags and to always listen to directions from life savers and life guards.