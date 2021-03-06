Menu
‘Super mum’ leaps into canal after son’s stolen boat
‘Super mum’ leaps into canal to chase down son’s boat

by Luke Mortimer
6th Mar 2021 3:41 PM
A GOLD Coast mum has been captured on video leaping into a canal to chase down an alleged thief trying to awkwardly row away in her son's tinny.

Queensland Police have confirmed a 39-year-old Ormeau man now faces a string of charges.

Penelope Howard took to Facebook to share video footage of the amusing incident, which occurred about 3pm on Friday off Salamander Court at Mermaid Waters.

 

Gold Coast mum Penelope Howard posted video footage to Facebook of her swimming after her son's tinny, which was allegedly stolen by an Ormeau man. Picture: Facebook/Penelope Howard
The video has attracted dozens of likes, shares and comments from supportive wellwishers.

"Don't try steal my boys tinny!!!!!!! #mumgetsmad," Ms Howard wrote.

"Dog squad arrived (thanks to bystanders) and they got him with a bag full of stolen wallets.

"Meanwhile I saved the tinny. Rescue credit Karen Radler."

The Facebook post. Picture: Facebook/Penelope Howard
Later, Ms Howard said she felt like she broke her foot "scrambling the rock wall like a savage".


"Made me realise I'm way too unfit," she joked.

Commenters praised Ms Howard as "amazing" and "awesome" and some even dubbed her "super mum".

The man was arrested and charged. Picture: Facebook/Penelope Howard
Ms Howard's son was watching on as the man allegedly took off in his tinny.

The Ormeau man has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, burglary, trespass, contravening a direction, a police spokesman said.


He said it was alleged the man had also been involved in a car theft and confirmed the Dog Squad was part of Friday's arrest.

Ms Howard has been contacted for comment.

Originally published as 'Super mum' leaps into canal to chase down son's boat

