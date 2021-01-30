Super netball season given the green light
A date has been unveiled for the Super Netball competition with the league given the green light to start on May 1.
The league on Friday confirmed its intention to complete a full 14-round home and away format.
The grand final has been scheduled for August 29 after a three-week finals campaign.
Sunshine Coast Lightning CEO Danielle Smith praised the league’s early planning surrounding the season, which also incorporated contingency arrangements.
“There’s a real excitement around the club now that we have a tangible date and format to work towards,” Smith said.
A full fixture is set to be released next month.