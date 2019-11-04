Super Saturday certainly lives up to its Noosa tri reputation

NOOSA Triathlon Multi Sport Festival’s ‘Super Saturday’ has a developed a reputation as being one of the highlights of the Australian sporting calendar but this year it was even more ‘Super” than normal.

The thousands of spectators crowded into Noosa Parade and those watching on the live Facebook streaming, were treated to some sensational racing in the Men’s and Women’s Australian Open Criterium, the Asics 5km Bolt and the infamous Legend’s Triathlon.

While Kaden Groves turned in a sensational solo performance to win the men’s criterium, the outstanding effort of the day went to debutante Georgia Whitehouse and her teammates riding for Sydney Uni Women’s Cycling Team, pulling off the greatest ‘smash and grab’ raid the Noosa Criterium has ever seen.

“I had an exam yesterday and I haven’t got a lot of money, so the best flights were this morning. So, we left Sydney at 9am and caught a bus from the Sunshine Coast airport and now we are going to catch a bus back and then we fly home at 5pm.

“I think we will be back and next time we plan to stay for a bit longer. Next time we want to do the triathlon. We are really keen to do a team triathlon, but we are always fighting over who is going to do the run and swim.”

Gympie’s Kaden Groves continued his fine form to score a well deserved win for his new team in the criterium and clock up another local victory on the famous hotdog circuit.

“It is my third time doing Noosa and my parents have been here every time. So, to win in front of them is pretty nice and it is also great to win in front of a home crowd. Every year I have so much fun coming here, so to win is very special. Today is the last race of my season and it is really nice to close it out with a victory.”

“It was a tough race and it is always hard racing the Sunshine Coast Academy. Being alone in the peloton was pretty hard but I think I rode a pretty good tactical race. I had to stay calm in the breakaway but I was really suffering out there. It is a really hard course but after a good year, with some form I was confident that if I could be in the right position I could win. I went a little earlier than I expected. I wanted to go on the left side on the bridge but being second wheel out of the corner, I knew it would take some very good legs to come over the top and I held on, just.”

“Signing with Michelton Scott is very special and a dream come true. Last year I was on the development team and to have a good season, and move up to the pro team is a really good feeling,” Kaden said.

MTB superstar Brendan Johnston showed his sensational bike skills, having a blast on debut and mixing it up in the criterium

“It was great fun out there but as expected it was going to be hard to go up against the big teams, so I was happy to be in the mix a bit. The atmosphere made it very special, it was so cool with so many people hanging over the sides of the barriers and the VIP area cheering every lap. It was nice to put in a special effort for them and try and put some pressure on the front. It was inevitable that the stronger guys would get up for the sprint.”