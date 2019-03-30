Superbabies make a superhero effort

Laura Parks with baby batgirl for the Senseathon event.

BABIES turned into superheros and dressed up as everything from Spiderman to Batgirl to take part in a special fundraiser.

Baby Sensory and Toddler Sense classes held a Superhero Senseathon to raise money for the Miracle Babies Foundation.

Baby Sensory Sunshine Coast's Laura Parks said it was a great morning.

"Babies dressed up as little superheros,” she said.

"There was a super villain who stole the sun and the morning was themed around getting the sun back.”

Parents were involved in the fundraiser too, which has taken place across Australia and New Zealand during March.

"We have been raising money with a raffle and lots of local businesses have donated amazing prizes,” Ms Parks said.

"We also have a fundraising page which will be open until the end of April.”

Each day 132 babies are born sick or premature and require specialised care. The money raised will help support 48,000 families.

Superheroes aside, Ms Parks runs weekly sensory classes at Noosa Leisure Centre and said they were fun for both the babies and the parents.

"I run classes from birth up to 13 months and it's a great place for parents to meet other parents.

"It's not just mothers who come, we are not a mothers group, we have a quite a few stay-at-home dads who bring their babies.”

Ms Parks said the specially designed baby development program used sensory experiences such as lights, balloons and bubbles to help little minds develop.

"Babies are like sponges. Their brains double in volume in the first year of life.”

Enrolments are now open for Term 2. For information, visit www.babysensory.com.au/sunshinecoast-qld.

Donations can also be made to Miracle Babies at babysensorysenseathon.raisely.com/babysensorytoddlersensequeensland.