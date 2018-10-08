Supercell hits Cooroy

Hail in the garden of Ken Gamble's Cooroy home on Monday October 8, 2018

THE big black spot heading for Cooroy on the Bureau of Meteorology website radar looked ominous.

And at 3pm on Monday, the storm supercell it represented brought hail, wind, rain and about 10 minutes' pandemonium into the township.

The cell seemed to be heading for Noosa Heads, but its central core turned north about 2.30pm, passing over Cooroy and Lake Macdonald.

Resident Ken Gamble said his property got "smashed” by the storm.

"There was hail and flash flooding,” Mr Gamble said.

"We had water on the veranda, and hailstones bounding off the roof horizontally due to the wind.

"The tops of our water tanks looked like they were growing as there was so many leaves had fallen on them.”

Mr Gamble took some shots of the hail across his garden, before they melted in the heat.

People in Cooroy's Maple Street ran for cover and hoped their cars would not get hail-damaged.

"It was really ferocious,” Arienne Van Aalst, a staff member at Blue Brown Bag said.

"We had to bring all our [wares] in from the street; it was really wild.

"But not for long. it was only for about five minutes,” she said.

Ms Aalst said some drivers were parking their cars on the footpath due to the water flow and lack of visibility.

Down the road at Cooroy Harvest Fresh corner shop, owner Joe Bartolo said he had to clear out the cafe chairs from the front quickly.

"It was thunder and lightning, rain wind and hail - for about five to 10 minutes,” he said.

"It caught all the schoolkids heading home.”