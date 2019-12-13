Menu
SUPERCELL WARNING: Severe storm, giant hail to hit

Matty Holdsworth
13th Dec 2019 12:39 PM

A SUPERCELL is bearing down on the Sunshine Coast, bringing large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

Noosa is in the immediate firing line. 

The Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 12:50 pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Mapleton, Kenilworth and Southport.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the north to northeast.

They are forecast to affect the area south of Noosa Heads, the area southwest of Noosa Heads and Eumundi by 1:20 pm and Noosa Heads, waters off Noosa Heads and Tewantin by 1:50 pm.

Damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones are likely.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:


* Move your car under cover or away from trees.
* Secure loose outdoor items.
* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.
* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.
 

Issued at 12:56 pm Friday, 13 December 2019.
Issued at 12:56 pm Friday, 13 December 2019.

The next warning is due to be issued by 2:00 pm.

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett and Southeast Coast districts.

The Bureau of Meteorology is also warning severe thunderstorms will hit the Coast and Gympie this afternoon.

Yesterday forecasters said the storm was a 70 per cent chance of striking the region.

BOM say suburbs in the red area on the map could see a supercell with giant hail (5cm).

