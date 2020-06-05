Six bold predictions for restarted season ahead

With KFC SuperCoach returning after such a long lay off I thought it would be good to have a revisit of my Big Predictions for 2020 and add a couple now that we have a different view on what the season will look like.

Recapping my Big pre-season Predictions.

1. Tim English to be a top 4 Ruck

This may not be quite as much of a lock as I thought it would be, he did have a good first up game but there are other challengers coming up that we didn't really foresee being as good as they were in Round 1.

2. Bont is the man

Wow, the Dogs didn't have a great first round with only Macrae hitting the 100 mark. Bont had a quiet game by his standards at 76. The were set for a great start to the season with most of their games before the bye being at Marvel. Now this is a mystery as we only know the next four weeks. Thankfully three of them are at home for the Dogs. Look for Bont to bounce back (beware Round 3 though as he is a chance for the de Boer tag).

Marcus Bontempelli had a quiet game in Round 1. Picture: Getty Images

3. Rowell to match Walsh's rookie season

Not enough data here yet. But he looked good against the Power in round 1. Give him a few weeks to settle into the routine.

4. Sicily to return to form

Not a huge score from him in round 1 but a 70 is a good start and he had the role we wanted. Also with the break it has allowed Mitch Lewis to recover and hopefully come back and play the key role up forward with Patton and this will mean Sicily can stay down back.

James Sicily should be able to score higher in defence. Picture: Michael Klein

5. Shannon Hurn will drop back.

Looking to be my biggest bust of a prediction this season as he was great in round 1 but let's see how this goes over a few more weeks yet.

6. Jordan Dawson will be a bust.

Another one that may be a bust from me, not Jordan! He had a good start to the season with his 84 against the Crows away. His role as the season goes on will be the interesting part.

7. Jack Steven to be the recruit of the year

Unfortunately this one may not work out as he didn't play round 1. Hopefully we can see him playing for the Cats soon.

9. Viney to "Break Out"

Wow didn't he do just that in Round 1. I don't think I had him breaking out that much this early! But it is a great sign. Hopefully he can really use this score as a springboard for the rest of the season. He looked hungry and this is exactly what we want to see, he will be heavily traded in this week.

MORE BOLD PREDICTIONS

What could we see for the rest of the season? Here are a few thoughts now that we have seen one round of footy and we also have the fixture for the next four games.

1. Sam Naismith to put his hand up to be a solid ruck choice.

Naismith came up against Reilly O'Brien in round 1 and passed the test with flying colours. Those that took a chance on Sam's cheaper price in round 1 certainly were happy with their choice. If he can continue this form he will challenge for one of the top four ruck positions at season's end. He will be challenged by Sam Jacobs too who also had a great first round but I think Naismith will be the one to have of the duo. He is also cheaper which will help in this cash strapped season.

2. Patrick Dangerfield to benefit from the new fixture

We all know that Danger loves playing at GMHBA Stadium with his last five scores there being 156, 137, 163, 83 and 130. Now that the Cats have locked in all their home games to be down in Geelong we should see Danger explode for some huge scores this season. The departure of Tim Kelly has also helped him as he is now the go to guy in the midfield for the Cats once again.

3. Lachie Neale to continue his fast start to the year

Jumping on Neale may not be the worst thing to do with your five trades. He had a big round 1 with 157 and plays his next four games against the Dockers, Eagles, Crows and Power at home at the Gabba. Even though his break-even is in the mid 90s he could see a handy price boost in this set of games.

4. Buddy out for a bit longer, Heeney the go to guy.

I wrote the other day that Heeney wouldn't be the focal point with Buddy coming back which would allow Heeney to spend more time in the middle. Now that we know Buddy is out, we know the role that Heeney will play from what he did in Round 1. This gives us some certainty and with a draw of Essendon, North, Bulldogs and Melbourne he has a good run. If he can keep hitting the scoreboard he could have one of his best averaging seasons yet.

Hitting the scoreboard is the key for Isaac Heeney. Picture: AAP

5. Defenders and Forwards to have lower average scores.

Normally we see our inside midfielders needing a rest either up forward or on the bench which sees some of our forwards and backs spending some time in the middle on the footy to give these guys a rest. With the games now 25 per cent shorter than what they normally are the midfielders such as Dusty, Danger and Pendles can spend more time in and around the footy which should see them get a points boost at the expense of the guys that fill in on ball.

6. Mid Pricers will be even more valuable in Season 2020

This season we will struggle to get enough cash to have a team full of the very best players. We simply won't be able to wait on rookies to fully mature so we may need to pull the trigger earlier. So this will force us to perhaps look at mid-pricers a bit more as they may be all we can get to once a rookie has fully matured. You can use a mid-pricer on the rise at that time to hopefully get a boost in points and a further boost in dollars. This is going to be one of the hardest seasons yet for Supercoaches, but if we can nail our selections early and get a big boost at the start of the season it will help on your way to SuperCoach glory!

Originally published as SuperCoach: Six bold predictions for restarted season ahead