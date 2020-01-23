Menu
A Darwin supermarket has been fined almost $5,000 for selling out-of-date food.
News

Supermarket fined for selling year-old food

by SARAH MATTHEWS
23rd Jan 2020 7:32 AM
A DARWIN supermarket has been slapped with almost $5000 in fines for selling out-of-date food and serving alcohol to intoxicated people.

Police from the Alcohol Policing Unit earlier this month found the outlet in Darwin's northern suburbs selling food past its use-by date, some of which was dated early 2019.

Police will allege a staff member also sold alcohol to an intoxicated man.

The business was fined $4790 for breaches of its liquor licence and the Northern Territory Food Act 2004.

