Elle Macpherson tumbles outside NSW florist

THAT was one Elle of a tumble.

Known for her powerful strut Elle Macpherson is used to putting her best foot forward, but yesterday the statuesque Aussie fell over them as she was leaving a Sans Souci florist yesterday.

Elle Macpherson leaving the Sans Souci florist yesterday.

She shielded her face from the paps as she walked to a waiting car.

The 54-year-old was in Sydney after appearing at Derby Day on the weekend and emerged with a bunch of flowers before stacking it completely.

An onlooker said she lost her balance and appeared to twist her ankle.

As she goes to step in the car, she rolled her ankle.

Before tumbling over with phone and flowers in hand.

Macpherson’s driver helped her back to her feet.

"She wobbled on her high heeled boots just as she was approaching her vehicle, causing her to fall into the gutter next to her car," the passer-by said.

When contacted by The Daily Telegraph, a spokeswoman for Macpherson would not comment on the accident or how the supermodel was faring.

The moment she rolled her ankle on the uneven road.

Macpherson is understood to be travelling with American natural food chef Adam Kenworthy.

The pair were yesterday spotted in Tasmania on a work trip for her health line WelleCo.

The Miami-based mum-of-two has just opened the brand's first international store in New York.