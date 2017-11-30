'Superwoman' nails it after juggling work, study and family

MADE IT: Veronica Johnston, (second from right) with her husband and children, completed a bachelor degree while running a business full time.

IS THERE enough hours in the day to be successful in three full-time jobs?

A Noosa mum, business owner and university graduate says yes - but even then it's earned her the nickname 'Superwoman'.

Veronica Johnston recently completed her Bachelor of Exercise and Sports Science at Noosa CQUniversity, all the while running a massage therapy business and being a mother to three children.

"It's interesting because so many people often ask how I managed it, but I honestly don't think that it's a big deal,” Ms Johnston said.

"It's certainly tough and most definitely a balancing act, but if you decide to study it just has to be a commitment that you make.

"The whole way through, every semester I would say 'that's it, I think I need to do this part-time' and I just kept pushing through. And each time I got through it I kept saying 'I got through that, I can do it again'.”

However, Ms Johnston said there was no way she would have been able to play the balancing act without the full support of her husband Matt.

"My husband definitely became the mum, dad and general support person and having him do so was the only way I was able to get through it full time,” MsJohnston said.

"Yes, I undertook the huge effort to get everything done, but really it's that family support that made that happen.

"When I finished my last exam recently, one thing that became really apparent to me was that my family had not expressed their disappointment in me not being there for a lot of things over the last three years.

"The sacrifice of the family was greater than what I imagined it to be.”

Ms Johnston said her children, now aged 18, 12 and 10, also played a crucial role in helping their mum achieve her study goals.

"My eldest, she was 15 when I started the course and what was really difficult with that was that I was studying full time while she was doing Year 11 and 12, and that posed some really tense times in our house,” Ms Johnston said.

"As a mum you need to be there through that, so I needed to manage my own stress with studies in a completely different way so she could still express her own stress - that was exceptionally challenging.

"On the flip side, my younger two were quite young when I began.

"As a parent we talk so much about that work-life balance but when you throw study into the mix, your family has to sacrifice along the way and my kids did that for me, and I'll be forever thankful for that.”

Throughout the demanding study, parent and businesswoman juggling act, Ms Johnston wondered if her customers noticed the pressure from extra workloads - but a recent experience dashed those fears.

"The client I was just working with said 'I have to congratulate you because as a client I would never have known that you did so much outside of work',” MsJohnston said.

"That made me so emotional because through the three years I often wondered how my clients were feeling and whether they were being impacted.

"I still felt that I gave them 100 per cent and that comment today showed me it was definitely the case.”

As for the future, MsJohnston said further studies were on the agenda.

"My end goal is to enrol in a masters,” she said.

"What the exercise and sports sciences degree did was give me a passion to want more, so I'll definitely strike while the iron's hot. I can't stop here.”

Ms Johnston hopes to inspire others considering studying with CQUniversity to go for it, as they might be surprised by what they can achieve.