Support for driver, 17, in coma after fatal car crash

FIGHTING FOR LIFE: Adrian Fraser is in the ICU at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital after a car crash on Tuesday night. Adrian was behind the wheel, his friend Jade Dixson was the only passenger and died on the way to hospital. John Farmer

THE community is pulling together in support of Adrian Fraser, the driver involved in a fatal car crash on March 27 that killed 17-year-old Jade Dixson.

Jade died on the way to the hospital after the red Hyundai flipped and slammed into a tree on Dulong Rd, Dulong just before midnight.

TOO SOON: Jade Dixson died in a car accident on Tuesday night.

Adrian, also 17, had to be cut from the car and was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

The well-known Nambour teens were good friends.

He has been in a coma in the ICU ward for just over a week.

Family and friends created a Go Fund Me campaign to help Adrian's family afford the medical costs.

A friend of Adrian's, Max Hart, has also offered to shave of his hair to help raise money for the Frasers.

GOOD COAST: Coast teen Max Hart is going to have his head shaved to raise money for Adrian Fraser, who is in a critical condition at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

On the page a close family friend of the Frasers Judy Tucker wrote:

"Our dear friend Adrian had a serious accident on the Sunshine Coast on Tuesday 27th March and remains in a critical condition in a coma in Royal Brisbane Hospital.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to him and his family during this stressful time.

"We would like to raise funds for the ongoing medical costs to the family.

"Max (see picture below), a very good friend of Adrian's, has offered to have all his hair cut off by Georgia Dixson.

"Georgia is the twin sister of Jade who tragically lost her life in the accident.

"Time and place to be determined...watch this space as we will make this public via YouTube and media outlets.

"Please dig deep for this wonderful family and to support Max's generous offer."