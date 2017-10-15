Support the Salvos with Shopping Bonanza

THE Noosaville Salvation Army is reaching out to the community to help children in the Philippines.

Our local Salvos will raise funds to support overseas children at risk with a special event later this month, "a Shopping Bonanza and Food Hall”.

Enjoy unlimited tea and coffee while you browse stalls with a variety of products for sale, including plants, pre-loved children's clothing and toys, bric-a-brac, craft, fabric and CDs.

"We have a lot of clothes that are brand new, some still with the labels on,” Noosa-Coolum Corps Major Denise Parkinson said.

"We will have delicious home-made food to take away or eat there.

"While people browse and shop they will be entertained by a newly formed instrumental group from the Noosaville State School.”

An entry gold coin donation is welcomed.

"Every cent raised will go to the Salvation Army Joyville Children's Home in the Philippines,” Major Parkinson said.

"We want you to help us to help our neighbours.”

It's a chance to get in early for some Christmas shopping bargains while helping the local Salvos.

The Shopping Bonanza and Food Hall will be held at the Noosa/Coolum Branch at 6 Bartlett St, Noosaville, from 9.30am on Thursday, October 26.