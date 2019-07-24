Menu
Login
PRIME TIME: Professor Ian Lowe supports Noosa Counci's declaration.
PRIME TIME: Professor Ian Lowe supports Noosa Counci's declaration. John McCutcheon
News

Support to banish climate change emissions in Noosa

by Peter Gardiner
23rd Jul 2019 6:00 AM

SUNSHINE Coast conservationist Professor Ian Lowe has taken aim at climate change deniers who are "still repeating discredited myths about climate change” and commends Noosa Council's declaration of a climate emergency.

The leading academic and Australian Conservation Foundation president said he has been following the science since the 1985 international conference that alerted the world to global warming's dire consequences.

"Over 30 years ago, CSIRO scientists projected the changes we could see by the 2030s if we continued to release increasing quantities of greenhouse gases,” Prof Lowe said.

These included rising temperatures, more "very hot days”, changing rainfall patterns, rising sea levels, stronger cyclones, changing habitat ranges and worse bushfire seasons.

"All of the projected changes are happening now,” Prof Lowe said.

"It is true that climate change is an international problem and demands a global approach.

"That is the exact point of the 2015 Paris agreement.

"Every country has to cut back.

While we only account for about 1.5 per cent of global emissions, we are only about 0.3 per cent of the world population, so we are among the worst in the world for pollution per person or per unit of economic output.”

Prof Lowe said Australia's export of huge amounts of coal and gas produced nearly as much carbon dioxide "as all our domestic energy use”

"So we need a concerted approach. Unfortunately, the Commonwealth Government is letting us down badly. They scrapped their National Energy Guarantee, which was at least a start on cleaning up our electricity supply,” he said. "There are no policies at all to curb our emissions from transport, manufacturing, agriculture or waste.”

Prof Lowe said government was still encouraging export of fossil fuels such as coal as the world was moving rapidly to cleaner energy.

"As the Chief Scientist said a few years ago, we have no serious plan to meet our commitment under the Paris agreement. So it is heartening to see responsible local authorities, like Noosa Council, stepping up to the challenge,” Prof Lowe said.

Zero Emission Noosa's Vivien Griffin wants a wide-scale local approach.

"Up until now Noosa Council has had a major focus on its own emissions, and that is a worthwhile thing to do,” Ms Griffin said.

"However, emissions from the Noosa community total nearly 500,000 carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) tonnes, with the big chunks coming from transport and electricity.

"(The) council's own operations total less than 50,000 CO2e tonnes.”

Noosa News

Top Stories

    Motorcyclist in serious condition after early morning crash

    Motorcyclist in serious condition after early morning crash

    News Paramedics were called to single-vehicle crash at Peregian Beach Tuesday morning after reports a motorbike slammed into a pole, parked car

    Webb passing on her KOM winning ways

    Webb passing on her KOM winning ways

    News King of the Mountain on again

    Cooroy to Noosa reduces to 80km/h

    Cooroy to Noosa reduces to 80km/h

    News Speed limit brought down for safety

    Peregian Springs student takes top prize for brainy artwork

    Peregian Springs student takes top prize for brainy artwork

    News Brainy Year 1 student wins national art competition