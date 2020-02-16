Support to excel at online commerce

Networking at the Peregian Digital Hub for Noosa e-commerce operators is about to take off.

TAPPING into so much unbridled business opportunity is one of the goals of the fledgling Noosa E-Commerce group that is about to meet for the first time at the Peregian Digital Hub.

Jane Robinson of Rainbow Fun is the co-leader of like-minded business owners who are designing, making, hand-making, or sourcing products in Noosa and selling them online to the world.

Her outlet offers educational toys for every age a group as well as adult games.

“It’s a bit of a mixed bag,” Ms Robinson said.

“We have have been an e-commerce business online for about seven years … we opened the Noosa Junction store about two years ago.

“So many people I know who ordered off me said ‘why don’t you open a bricks and mortar store?’ … retail is definitely not easy.

“It’s certainly hard to build the business and get that good local following but at the same time, I see there’s a big marketing exercise there,” she said.

Ms Robinson said she had been to a number of social-media platform and marketing group meet-ups at the Peregian Digital Hub. It was there that she spoke to hub director Chris Boden about plans to start up an e-commerce group.

“I put my hand up and said I’ll get involved from the outset, because I knew there was a gap for that … there’s no network for sharing ideas,” she said.

“It is surprising given the size of e-commerce locally.”

She has been amazed in the past week or so as to the “type of people that have been coming out of the woodwork” with an interest in joining up.

“There’s everything from jewellery through to medical supplies, it’s really been very interesting,” Ms Robinson said.

“We’re also looking at all the support services they rely on.”

The idea is to also link up local businesses possibly with Noosa-based suppliers of the materials or specialist IT services they need rather than look outside the region or even the state.

“Part of this about identifying who are the experts based here in Noosa that we can work with and promote,” she said.

“We should all be able to grow bigger and better together and the only way we can do that is by sharing the love, sharing the knowledge,” Ms Robinson said.

“The first meet-up is just to work out who’s who in the zoo.

“It’s an opportunity to say ‘okay, this is the concept, let’s see what the demand is for a meet up on a regualr basis’. So this is more about a fishing expedition at this stage.

“We’ll talk to them (local e-commerce businesses) about what they need. We’re going to get a broad cross-section I suspect, then it’s about working out what sort of structure we need,” she said.

The first meet-up scheduled for February 25 from 6pm at the hub, is billed for 30 or older, like-minded professionals to liaise with the Noosa E-Commerce organising team.

There will also be a panel discussion and Q&A with to find out what businesses would like to learn from these gatherings. More details are available at https://www.facebook.com/NoosaEcommerce