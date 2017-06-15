22°
News

Supporting farmers and buying local is back in fashion

Amber Macpherson | 14th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
HAND PICKED: Kim and Jason Lewis from Cooloola Berries promote buying and selling local.
HAND PICKED: Kim and Jason Lewis from Cooloola Berries promote buying and selling local. Amber Macpherson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

AS OUR earth evolves, the mantra "think global, act local” becomes more and more relevant every day.

With Queensland due to outlaw single use plastic bags next year, the throw-away culture is decreasing and society is becoming more conscious of the environmental impact of its decisions.

Riding this new-age wave of eco-awareness is farmers and producers on the Sunshine Coast.

Voodoo Bacon owner George Francisco produces his bacon out of Belmondo's on Rene St.

He said he's noticing a rise in people forgoing the supermarket for groceries, and instead heading to farmers' markets for quality and fresh ingredients.

"We're locally made bacon and we're nitrate free,” Mr Francisco said.

"I see it especially at the markets, people wanting to buy local, they're after the quality local ingredients.

"There's more and more people who are interested, who are aware of wanting local, sustainable produce and food and it's a great thing to see.”

Mr Francisco said one of the things he's mindful of in his business is food miles - the less travelling food has to do to be produced, the more energy efficient.

He currently sources his pork from northern New South Wales, but has struggled to meet farmers closer who live up to what they advertise.

"I'm currently sourcing my pigs from Ballina, which isn't as local as I'd like it to be,” he said.

"I'm really conscious of food miles, to get as local as possible.

"I've sourced free range pork from closer locations before to make my bacon, but it's not what you would think free range is.

"You'd think free range would be pigs out in a paddock, running around, happy pigs, but they weren't, they were inside cooped up, only let out for a few hours a day.

"In Gympie, I know there is free range pork farms so I'd like to get pork from there. It's just a matter of finding them and linking up.

"As a consumer, I want to know what did you do with it (the food), where did you get it, so you know the full circle, the story behind the produce.”

In a huge Australian strawberry industry, Cooloola Berries farmers and owners Kim and Jason Lewis promote small-scale production and the benefits of working together with local producers.

Their Wolvi farm produces not only quality strawberries, but also features a range of products from local producers from the Sunshine Coast, Gympie and Fraser Coast.

"Here in Noosa, tourists walk in to a cafe or restaurant seeking local suppliers and produce,” Mr Lewis said.

"Some suppliers or shops say it's local produce, but it's just from anywhere in Queensland.

"All of our fruits are sold locally,” Mrs Lewis said.

"We have about 100 families a week to the farm to pick strawberries and try the produce.

"I think people are becoming more aware of what they're buying and where it comes from.

"They want to see the process, how it begins and grows, and is picked and produced.

"That's why people come to the farm gate, to try sweet, ripened fruit that's as fresh as it gets - like it used to taste.

"We show our passion when they (customers) come to the gate.”

Noosa News

Topics:  cooloola berries eco-friendly farmers noosa produce slow food voodoo bacon

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Call for state to spend in Noosa

Call for state to spend in Noosa

State budget wish list from Noosa MP

Tragic crash sparks warning from motorcyclist

RALLYING: The community is getting behind Gympie man Mark Revere following his serious crash during the King of the Mountain Poker Run.

Mark warns others of the dangers of riding in charity bike rides.

Australian-first puts good, clean and fair on Noosa menus

TOP PICK: Slow Food Noosa president Ericka Hackett is proud to present the Snail of Approval.

Noosa businesses can apply for a Snail of Approval

Burning off to help stave off wild fires

BURNING NEED: QPWS rangers with the help of fire fighters are planning controlled burns in Noosa.

Noosa burning for safety

Local Partners

ZEN wants eco-smart budget

Call for green funding from lobby

Cool weekend for Noosa to come together

LET'S UNITE: Noosa Come Together Festival is a fun family day out.

Join in the fun of a festival by the river

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 18 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets.

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

SNOW WAY: Winter wonderland coming to Toowoomba

The Garden City’s Bell Street Mall will be transformed

MasterChef favourite Heston Blumenthal is a kid at heart

Acclaimed chef’s return to our screens will have contestants transcending food.

The Family Law’s nuclear family fall-out

Fiona Choi and Trystan Go in a scene from season two of The Family Law.

Season two of SBS's comedy shows how the family works after divorce.

All Eyez On Me review: Tupac Shakur biopic is abysmal

Demetrius Shipp Jr, pictured with Annie Ilonzeh as Kidada Jones, looks the part in All Eyez On Me, but doesn’t capture the complexities of Tupac.

Hip hop biopic is a sloppy, spirit-sapping marathon

Tom Gleeson mocks The Veronicas over 'twin pain'

The pop duo were great sports during Gleeson’s Hard Chat segment

The Project pokes fun at Ten

Entertainment

The Project jokes about Ten's financial woes

MOVIE REVIEW: Despicable Me 3 delivers more family fun

Gru meets his twin brother Dru in a scene from the movie Despicable Me 3.

DOUBLE trouble as Gru comes face to face with his twin brother.

Channel 10 in strife: This is where the trouble began

Waleed Aly and Dick Smith squared off on The Project recently.

In 2011, Ten made a decision that was considered 'madness'.

Contemporary Coastal Chic!

32 Donegal Drive, Yaroomba 4573

House 4 2 2 Auction On Site...

Single storey home just minutes to the beach. Very private and backing onto bushland, this house exudes casual chic and contemporary elegance in a leafy dress...

Buderim&#39;s Best Investment Opportunity

78/8 Starling Street, Buderim 4556

Unit 2 2 Under Contract

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market 78/8 Starling Street, Buderim. Located in Buderim's master planned "Atrium" community, you can live the ultimate low...

SIMPLY IRRESISTIBLE

30 Adaluma Avenue, Buddina 4575

House 5 4 2 Auction Saturday...

This is genuinely the home for all seasons and all reasons. Situated on the ultimate Buddina canal before entering the Mooloolah River, this single level residence...

CHARACTER FILLED, WATERFRONT LIVING

26 Aldinga Place, Mooloolaba 4557

House 4 2 2 Auction Saturday...

This is your opportunity to secure a dream waterfront lifestyle in one of Queensland's most desirable suburbs, located in one of the most sought-after streets in...

Your own piece of paradise..very well hidden!

2/182 Maroochydore Road, Maroochydore 4558

Duplex 3 1 1 Auction On Site...

It is not often you get the opportunity to purchase a duplex in the heart of Maroochydore! This beautifully renovated duplex is going on the market and the owner...

PRIZED BEACHSIDE LOCATION - MUCH LOVED FAMILY HOME - FIVE CAR ACCOMMODATION

33 Albert Street, Shelly Beach 4551

House 4 2 5 OFFERS OVER...

- Contact agent for inspection times - Immaculate highset home on 668sqm - Three bedrooms plus fourth bed or second living space - Three minute walk to beautiful...

Charm, Privacy, Location!

85 Toolga Street, Mount Coolum 4573

House 3 2 Sold Under The...

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market 85 Toolga Street, Mount Coolum. Charming home at the quiet end of Toolga St, next to The Lakes Resort. Tucked away...

Two Homes, Golf Course Frontage, Opportunities Endless!

17 Molakai Drive, Mountain Creek 4557

House 3 2 2 Dual Living

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market 17 Molakai Drive, Mountain Creek. *Open Via Private Appointment* What a unique opportunity - two separately titled...

Flat Usable 2.5 Acres…Superb Entertainer!

47 Eudlo Flats Road, Diddillibah 4559

House 6 3 $879,000

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market 47 Eudlo Flats Road, Diddillibah. Contemporary acreage living in beautiful Diddillibah that caters for the needs...

YOU WON&#39;T FIND BETTER UNDER 1 MILLION DOLLARS

16 Tulong Court, Buderim 4556

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

This large family home is situated on the Northern face of the charming Buderim village and is in close proximity to all major shopping centres, schools and...

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

A slice of hinterland history

Picture-perfect cottage has links as early police station

Seeking something special ?

Master built home with magnificent mountain views and usable land

Luxury on the waterfront

Be impressed as soon as you walk through the door at Noosa Waters

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!