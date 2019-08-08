Menu
Login
Dan Pertot, Nathan Bamford and Caitlin Donnelly.
Dan Pertot, Nathan Bamford and Caitlin Donnelly.
News

Supporting our young sport stars

Caitlin Zerafa
8th Aug 2019 10:00 AM

YOUNG business professionals have mingled during a social fundraising afternoon in support of young local Aussie rules players.

Earlier this year, Dan Pertot began a monthly networking group for young business professionals to meet like-minded people with a passion to drive Noosa into the future.

He said the day was also a chance to give to the Noosa community.

Photos
View Gallery

“We are quite heavily involved in sponsorship. Noosa Tigers is one, so all proceeds (from the event) will go to the 2020 season for the kids,” he said.

“It’s all about helping others.”

noosa afl noosa business noosa business professionals noosa junior afl noosa socials noosa tigers young business professionals
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Come and Try Day to be biggest yet

    Come and Try Day to be biggest yet

    News Sports day to offer one-stop-shop for local children to see what’s on offer around Noosa

    Classical cello and jazz quartet

    Classical cello and jazz quartet

    News CELLIST Danielle Bentley reprises her successful collaboration with jazz quartet...

    Show of support for farmers

    Show of support for farmers

    News Locals came together for a fundraising performance of The Secret Garden to...

    Grants, network and nibbles night draws a crowd

    Grants, network and nibbles night draws a crowd

    News Community groups gather for networking night to discuss best way to apply for...