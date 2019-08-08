Supporting our young sport stars

YOUNG business professionals have mingled during a social fundraising afternoon in support of young local Aussie rules players.

Earlier this year, Dan Pertot began a monthly networking group for young business professionals to meet like-minded people with a passion to drive Noosa into the future.

He said the day was also a chance to give to the Noosa community.

“We are quite heavily involved in sponsorship. Noosa Tigers is one, so all proceeds (from the event) will go to the 2020 season for the kids,” he said.

“It’s all about helping others.”