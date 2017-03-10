Supreme team off to Singapore

SHOW TIME: These talented dancers are off to compete in Singapore.

IT'S not every day a group of Noosa dancers has an opportunity to compete in an international competition.

But the "supreme team” from Noosa Professional Dance Academy (NPDA) will have an opportunity to showcase its talent in Singapore during June.

Dancers will contest the Get the Beat regional titles in Singapore against other groups in classical, contemporary, lyrical and jazz genres.

Each dancer will also perform a solo in her preferred dance style.

"Some of the girls have never been overseas before,” NPDA principal Michelle Buckley said.

"We created our supreme team from a big audition we held to select our top 12 from the academy.

"We want to give our local dancers the opportunity to dance in different competitions and experience different cultures.”

Michelle said the dancers were looking to raise $25,000 for the trip.

"We have nearly raised $1000,” Michelle said.

"We are looking for any businesses who would be willing to help us. A couple of the kids have never been outside of Australia.”

The team will compete in group dances in classical, contemporary, lyrical and jazz genres then each dancer will perform solo in their preferred dance style.

"We started training last October and the girls train weekly for hours.”

Sienna Gelavis, 16, who has been dancing for half her life, is excited to be going to Singapore.

"I thought it would be a great opportunity to get my name out there,” she said.

"I'm hoping to be a dancer for my career.

"We are just going to go out there and try our best and have fun.”

Go to noosaprodance.com.