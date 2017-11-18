Menu
Surf Art Expo 2017 deemed 'best yet'

There was a wide range of mediums on display and live art demonstrations including chainsaw carving.
by Amber Macpherson

ORGANISERS of the the fourth Surf Art Expo held last month in Noosaville have deemed it the most successful yet.

The most ambitious exhibition in the event's history, the two-day celebration of creativity sold more than $20,000 worth of unique local art.

The weekend of October 28 and 29 saw more than 1500 visitors attend and immerse themselves in ocean culture with art displays, interactive demonstrations, live music and surfboarf shaping, all the while raising money for local charities Surfrider Foundation and Wishlist.

Organiser Owen Cavanagh, a mural airbrush artist and surfer, said the event presented an interesting variety of art and experiences for everyone.

COLOURFUL: The fourth Surf Art Expo organised by Own Cavanagh was a great success, attracting more than 1500 people to the two-day event.
"It was a real opportunity for the artists to get their eclectic array of styles and subjects in front of the public and network with each other,” Mr Cavanagh said.

"Add competitions for the best surf wagon, van, car or bike and art competitions for the kids, the response to this year's expo has been nothing short of fantastic.

"I'm already receiving calls and emails from artists enquiring about being a part of next year's event.”

Some of the art on display at the Surf Art Expo, held October 28 and 29.
Staged at Shotgun Surfboards in Noosaville, more than 30 artists and craftsmen created pieces in real time as well as presenting work in an extensive surf and beach-related exhibition.

Artisan market stalls and beach-themed galleries throughout the premises created a little village atmosphere, with displays exhibiting everything from chainsaw carving and airbrushed surfboards to wood stain art.

Guests and artists alike were entertained by live music from Noosa favourite the Unknowns.

Noosa Boardriders club provided beverages through a fundraiser pop-up bar.

The combination of drinks and music was a big hit.

