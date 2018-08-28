Surf awards roll in for top calibre effort

TOP COACH: Sunshine Beach head coach Josh Minogue was named Rookie Coach of the Year. He is pictured with the U17 Taplin Relay gold medallists.

TWO Noosa Shire surf clubs have taken out gongs from Saturday's Surf Life Saving Queensland's Awards of Excellence at a Gala Ball in Brisbane.

Noosa Heads Surf Club's Open Women's Taplin Relay Team, led by Jordan Mercer, was named Team of the Year and the club's Barry Leek was Official of the Year.

Sunshine Beach Surf Club picked up an award with head coach Josh Minogue named Rookie Coach of the Year.

Sunshine Beach acting deputy president Craig Law said Josh had done "an outstanding job in his first year as head coach”.

"He's done a brilliant job and has been an absolute godsend to the club.”

James Cervi received the Jack Dearlove Lifesaving Excellence Award for Outstanding Rescue after the successful rescue of a woman who fell from a jet ski in treacherous seas at Granite Bay, Noosa Heads in February 2018.

Professor Tess Cramond Lifesaving Excellence Awards for Outstanding Resuscitation were presented to Olivia Emanuel, Josh Jones and Isaac Smith after the successful rescue and resuscitation of a female at Sunshine Beach in November 2017.

Lachlan Lansdown, John Reeves, Brad Corby, Allison Johnstone, Steven Boyd and David James were recognised for the successful rescue and resuscitation of four swimmers in heavy seas at Alexandria Bay, Noosa National Park in December 2017.

In other prominent placements, Jessica Simpson from Dicky Beach Surf Club was named 18-25 Young Lifesaver of the Year, while Alexandra Headland and Mudjimba surf clubs also picked up awards.