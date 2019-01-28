Surf campaign aimed at men

PAY ATTENTION FELLAS: A new safety campaign is being aimed at men after a horror season of drownings.

SURF Life Saving Queensland is pleading with male beachgoers to make safety a priority after horror statistics have revealed men accounted for 13 out of 15 beach-related drownings this season.

In Noosa three men have died outside the flagged area since September, including body boarder Lindsay Connolly.

Mr Connolly was one of six men who drowned across the Sunshine Coast in a non-medical incident.

SLSQ launched a new safety campaign and urged everyone to consider the risk involved by not swimming between the red and yellow flags and how an error in judgment could have deadly consequences.

SLSQ chief executive officer John Brennan said the campaign highlighted a need for beach safety to be likened to road safety.

"Whether it's through complacency, bravado or simple over-confidence, we've seen far too many people risk their lives this summer by swimming outside of the flags or at unpatrolled locations and, tragically, not everyone has made it home safely,” Mr Brennan said.

Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club president Ross Fisher said the message needed to sink in.

"Any message is extremely important and it is vital people understand it,” Mr Fisher said.

"We've had a few incidents in recent months, particularly with people jumping off rocks... it can be fatal and tragic.”

Mr Fisher praised surf lifesavers and lifeguards for their efforts over the summer months.

"We've had five weeks of surf and have rescued hundreds of people going out into rips,” he said.

"We had a lot of first aids and ambulances but no one drowned.”

Mr Fisher said SLSQ was trialling new technology at Mooloolabah to send a text message to beachgoers to swim between the flags.