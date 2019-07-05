Surf club EOI stirs trouble

A CLOUD of confusion continues to shadow the future of the Peregian Beach Surf Life Saving Club.

In March Noosa Council approved an Expression of Interest process inviting community groups to lease the vacant top floor of the building.

Currently the club's activities are financially supported by Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club, which runs nippers and the volunteer life saving service.

Noosa club president Ross Fisher said the outlook on the Peregian club's use was still unknown.

"Until I get something clearly in writing from council we don't know,"

Mr Fisher said.

"So far it looks like the EOI will be given to branch with our support and it is great news for the Peregian life saving and nippers."

The club reinstated Peregian's nipper program last year where 110 youngsters signed up for the 2018-19 season.

"It's all run from Noosa but with great support of the Peregian people and Peregian Family and Friends," Mr Fisher said.

Earlier this week the Peregian Family and Friends community group released a media statement outlining their concern over SLSQ having their lease terminated.

"A leaked council email exposed the extraordinary information that the EOI process was designed to give control of half the surf club building to a mysterious group with no connection to Australia's surf lifesaving movement," Peregian Family and Friends president Kane Livingstone stated.

"If successful, this would effectively force SLSQ from the building and most likely see it have to abandon Peregian Beach altogether."

The release was misleading in regards to their relationship with SLSQ and the Noosa club, Mr Fisher said.

"There is no integral connection. They don't speak for us and we don't speak for them."

However, Mr Fisher said with several Family and Friends members also part of the surf club, he was grateful for the group's continued support.

"Their assistance has been wonderful in supporting kids down there and that will continue."

The future of the Peregian Beach Community Markets, which raise money for the local surf club, also hangs in the balance with their permit only extended for three more months.

"Noosa Council have only extended our current market permit until the end of September since they are now evaluating the EOI submissions on the use of the surf club as we know it," a public statement from Peregian Beach Markets said.

"So, for the moment it is business as usual and we'll all be front and centre on that day with an expanded market due to the school holidays."

The next community markets are on Sunday.