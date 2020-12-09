Surf club official guilty of sex with nippers

A former surf club official has been found guilty of targeting three pre-teens - the sons of his girlfriend - for disturbing child sex acts.

A jury took almost two hours to find the northern NSW man guilty of three charges of maintaining an unlawful sexual relationship with the three young brothers, who were junior lifesavers in the surf club where he was on the committee.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, committed the crimes while on bail for other alleged child sex offences in Queensland where he had worked in schools.

He also held a senior position with a charity and was an award-winning community volunteer.

A three-week trial in Lismore District Court heard that the man bribed the boys, aged in their pre-teens, with treats and more time to play video games as a reward so he could have sex with them.

The man had pleaded not guilty to charges of maintaining unlawful relationships with the siblings, having sex with minors and aggravated indecency.

The court was told the man began a relationship with the boys' mother in 2017 and moved into the family home, taking up the role of a 'father figure'.

He used "threats, manipulations, gifts and bribes" in order to ensure the boys kept silent about the sexual relationship, the court was told.

"The accused took advantage of family routine, the mother would get up early to go to the gym between 5am-7am," Crown prosecutor Joshua Hanna told the court.

"On many of those mornings, the accused would go into the bedrooms and wake them up and have sex with them."

The jury heard a detailed account of the "varied sexual acts" the man allegedly performed with the three boys, including masturbating, oral sex and intercourse.

The court heard the man even sometimes was "more brazen" and performed the sexual acts 'when other people were in the house".

The man also allegedly got one of the boys to perform oral sex on him while he was driving his car.

The court heard that after the man had moved out of the house, he allegedly tried to continue contacting the boys, even so far as telling them to "delete the messages so (the boys') mother wouldn't find them."

The man even allegedly appeared at the window of one of the boys' bedrooms two days before his arrest in September 2018, asking to perform oral sex on the child in the early hours of the morning.

The man is expected to be sentenced next year and was remanded in custody.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

