Surf club salutes its best with Dawn

Local sporting legend Dawn Fraser was on hand alongside Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart as Lana Rogers took out the Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club’s outstanding surf sports competitor award.

Club president and life member Ross Fisher hosted a special COVID-safe presentation at the club on Sunday which was attended by about 60 guests.

Jack Frey and Lilly Tindal took out the Patrol Captain of the Year – the Dave O'Donnell Perpetual Trophy

Mr Fisher acknowledged the 40-year anniversary of women in surf lifesaving this year with women now representing 40 per cent of the club’s patrolling members.

Rogers had a stellar surf season winning the women’s Coolangatta Gold and Nutri-Grain Ironwoman Series while club member and ambassador Kareena Lee made the Australian 2020 Tokyo Olympic swimming team, before the Games were postponed to 2021.

Mr Fisher was delighted the club’s youth received a number of coveted lifesaving awards including Jack Frey and Lilly Tindal being named patrol captains of the year