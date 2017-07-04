25°
Noosa Surf Club pushing for larger clubhouse at Peregian

Peter Gardiner | 4th Jul 2017 9:35 AM
CLUB BID: The Noosa Heads SLSC headed by Ross Fisher out its clubhouse expansion case to Peregian locals.
CLUB BID: The Noosa Heads SLSC headed by Ross Fisher out its clubhouse expansion case to Peregian locals. Peter Gardiner

VOLUNTEER patrol members from Noosa Heads Surf Club may one day decide to walk away from patrolling at Peregian Beach, a senior Surf Life Saving club official told a meeting of more than 80 locals.

Club general manager Byron Mills said this may be their decision if they cannot redevelop the Peregian surf clubhouse into a substantially expanded facility to make it financially sustainable.

The clubhouse covers an area presently of 330sqm on the ground floor and the club is considering a 1180sqm upgrade, but would fully involve the community as part of any development. Locals at the information afternoon were told relocation was being seriously considered with a preferred option at the southern end of the foreshore park in front of the existing off-street car park.

However Mr Mills said another possibility was the present skatepark location on the northern end, which would mean relocating the facility to Di Hurst Oval.

Club officials said there was a need to move further across to the park closer to the water for access and safety issues associated with the movement of rescue vehicles and craft. Mr Mills said all options were open, including redeveloping the present clubhouse which would cost $5 million.

"At the end of the day, there's actually really no reason for the Noosa club to be doing this (patrolling Peregian) apart from it's the right thing to do to help another community out," Mr Mills said.

"If we don't do it, I'm quite confident no other surf club is going to step in and do it.

"At the moment, we've got a good mindset of a club that wants to help here."

He said the club attitude could change and he would hate to see in five year's time the club membership say "we're sick of putting money there" to save the Peregian club.

Mr Mills said the club needed the redevelopment to help attract volunteers and the Peregian community had to decide if it wanted a viable surf club managed by Noosa.

"Without the human resources there is no surf club, because you can't put red and yellow flags up," Mr Mills said.

"We're not looking at building a Taj Mahal at all," he said.

Nothing can happen with any possible relocation until the club sorted out land leasing arrangements and native title issues.

That would take at least 6-12 months to resolve before any possible planning application could be lodged with council.

Mr Mills said one member of the public said to him 'you guys just want to build a Taj Mahal, you just want to put pokies".

He would prefer not to have rely on pokies or bar takings if there was another alternative to pay for the costs of lifesaving and invited the community to come up with alternative suggestions.

"We need an income down here and a sustainable one. The club wants to help here," Mr Mills said.

He said shifting the club would also help with the push to open up the park to realise the local vision to bring the "village into the park and park in the village".

Noosa SLSC president Ross Fisher said the clubhouse at its present location was dangerous for the public and "it's dangerous for your children".

"You have a park and a children's playground between the access from the surf club ... motorised vehicles, jet skis, craft, you name it ... they've to got to get across there and down to the beach," Mr Fisher said.

He said since coming onboard to mount patrols, Noosa Heads had poured about $350,000 into the club revival.

Mr Fisher said the window of opportunity to establish a volunteer service for the next 50-80 years would not stay open forever.

Concerns were raised by one unit owner at the southern end of the park about a club shift blocking ocean views, while another resident commended the club for following the town planning procedures.

