Surf club's future faces

BRIGHT FUTURE: Joseph Goulding, Lily Tindal, Tim Moody and Lara Porter with their new lifesaving mate.

THE future of Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club is in safe hands as sponsors at Friday's club breakfast saw the cream of the club's teenage talent bring a new $6000 mannequin to "life”.

The likes of Lara Porter, Joseph Goulding, Lily Tindal and Tim Moody are the sort of people you want looking over you should anything go wrong out in the surf.

Lily and Lara won gold at the junior state championships for first aid while Joseph Goulding took bronze in the champion lifesaver and all four were described by one club official as "the future of our club”.

The young instructors were delighted to be making the most of the state-of-the- art electronically wired aid to train up other youngsters.

"This mannequin really helps us as trainers,” Joseph said.

"There's a lot of things that people don't know when they start out - how deep they should compress, how much air they should put in,” he said.

"It also just streamlines what you're trying to teach the kids and even at an advanced level you can change so many settings and record data.

"In our competition it's a lot more about just resuscitating people.”

One highlight of the Friday gathering was the special presentation of a $500 cheque by Rotary Club of Noosa president Tess Alexandroff to help the club's young brigade.

Tess and her club members have the huge job of organising Year 11 students around Noosa to take part in the Rotary Youth Driver Awareness program at the House With No Steps. And Noosa Heads SLSC is also getting in the driver's seat with the youth development wing of the club sending 12 young people up to Gympie to learn valuable road craft under expert supervision.

Tess said the RYDA driving programs held regularly at Doonan were quite different to others.

"It's about trying to get awareness into the kids about their responsibilities (on the road).

"I think we're on two important paths here.

"The surf club is one of our main people that we like to support.”

As well the surf club presented its "capability statement” which indicated just how highly the local community and visitors rated the club which had zero drownings last season despite close to 400,000 beach visitors at Main Beach and Peregian.

Its 444 patrol members carried out more than 17,600 patrol hours worth $530,000 in community value.

A survey found the surf club was considered by 95% to be part of summer, with 94% of respondents giving a thumbs up for protecting swimmers.