Surf fest founder bails, wishes luck

Phil Jarratt (left) pictured with Mark Warren and Barry Bennett in Brookvale, NSW during filming for the TV documentary Men of Foam & Wood.

TWENTY years after creating the Noosa Festival of Surfing, Phil Jarratt and his family are bailing and doing it with a smile on their faces.

The next Noosa Festival of Surfing will be run by World Surfaries and Noosa Malibu Club in March next year but Phil, 67, vows he'll still be competing, as long as "they keep the really old guys on”.

"I really love it and I want it to succeed in coming years,” he said.

"I'll keep competing...I'm not a rare species, there are a lot of us.”

Phil ran the festival until 2015 when his daughters, Sam Smith and Ellie Jarratt, took over.

He said the decision to hand the baton on to its new owners was partly due to difficulties finding advertising revenue "when you're competing with the internet”, but it was also "really tiring” work.

"You wouldn't recommend, if you want an easy life, (to) run a surf festival,” he said.

"I've loved it since the first time we got involved, almost 25 years ago. I wanted to keep going with it forever til they carried me off the beach in a box.

"But you have to face realities.”

The first longboarding surf competition in the region was Noosa Malibu Club's Noosa Malibu Classic that started in 1992.

In 1995 Phil's company, Noosa Blue Publishing, was asked to sponsor and in 1998 he and his partners proposed a new format where he would run a surf festival alongside the comp.

The organisers agreed, and a few years later he took over the whole event, including the heats.

Over the coming years the festival morphed into a celebration of surf culture and lifestyle on par with the world's best.

"I wanted to help create a surfing event that was more than just people going out and surfing heats in the water,” Phil recalled.

"It had a cultural backbone.”

He didn't invent the concept, he said, but took inspiration from festivals such as the Biarritz Surfing Festival in France and other events in Hawaii and California.

"It seemed important at the time to create an awareness over generations of surfers that it wasn't just a sport that'd been invented in Australia, that it had a global culture,” he said.

"Also because the longboard revival was starting to happen all over the world it was a good way of explaining what those old boards were about.”

History has always been part of longboarding, he said.

"All these longboarders you see today are basically emulating what people were doing half a century ago - the way people surfed back then.”

Young people embraced what he was trying to do with the festival from the start, but one of the most rewarding aspects of watching it develop over time was seeing younger generations continue to flock to it.

"In the early years we had huge numbers of junior surfers coming from all over the world, and that has fortunately stayed with it,” Phil said.

"Even teenagers who come with their families, as they've grown older they've become longboard champions.

"And they keep coming by themselves, and they bring their friends.”

He said the festival added a component to the surfing contest that drew families back year on year.

"We had people come every year, and as they've gotten older, they've brought their children and now their children's children come,” Phil said.

"I've been surfing in the family event with my grandson for several years which is interesting and I'm not the only one. A lot of people are doing that.”

The festival had also become a reunion, with "old guys” like Phil catching up with mates from around the country and the world every year.

"There are so many of us older guys and women who are still out there surfing in our old age, and loving it,” he said.

He still competes with guys he surfed with as a teen.

"We're still all out there and they're still beating me,” he said, laughing.

"In Noosa, every year, we have more former Australian and New South Wales champions than you can poke a stick at, as well as champions from all over the world.”