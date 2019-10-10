Surf, film and more at The J

SURFING DREAM: A still from the short film Beyond the Noise.

THIS weekend’s Noosa Surf Film Festival is an event for all ocean lovers that brings together the best of film, art, music and photography showcasing local creatives and filmmakers from across the globe.

Coming alive at The J in Noosa Junction, the festival is the place to be with the good vibes flowing before and after each screening.

Not only a selection of remarkable films, festival goers are set to catch live music and a local artist showcase, while enjoying craft beers, and food by Noosa’s best kept secret in Japanese: Blue Plum.

“Whether a surfer or not, these films will make you want to explore the world, protect our oceans and beaches, and make the most of every day. There is an ­immense amount of talent both in and out of the water, and we want to bring everyone together to celebrate it,” festival director Amelia Shaw said.

In the spirit of celebrating all talent behind the lens, this year’s festival will also bring its “Photographer Showdown” to the big screen where five invited photographers will present a slide show set to music, taking the crowd on a compelling visual journey.

This event takes place at 6pm Saturday night and is free for anyone with a film screening ticket.

Film Highlights:

Screening 1: (7pm, Friday)

Salt of the Earth (AUS) — Local legend Tom Wegener’s story as a master shaper based in the Australian community, where he makes amazing traditional ­handmade wooden surfboards. He’s an icon as both a shaper and an all-round character.

South Fish (AUS) — Noosa filmmaker Lucia Santiago in collaboration with professional longboarder Belinda Baggs and Patagonia fight to protect the marine environment between Newcastle and Sydney that is under threat from seismic testing, oil and gas exploration.

Screening 2: (4pm, Saturday)

Waveform (AUS) — Premiere by local Noosa filmmaker Skye Thompson, this film offers dreamy glimpses of the curves of Tea Tree Bay via two rolls of 8mm film.

Self Discovery for Social Survival (USA) — three Oceans, eight musicians, 16 surfers. Musicians including Andrew of MGMT and Allah Las alongside pro-surfers, including seven-times world champ Steph Gilmore embark on a journey that combines a symbiotic relationship between music and the waves, the environment, and local culture. Poetically narrated by the late avant-garde filmmaker Jonas Mekas. A film that will be enjoyed by everyone.

The movie This Way features at the Noosa Surf Film Festival

Screening 3 (7.30pm, Saturday)

This Way (USA) — Two surfers. One skateboarder. One 1994 stretch limo. One long road down the east coast of the US. Nine days of good times. Features local surfer Jaleesa Vincent. Fun take on a conventional surf film, showcasing talent from an all-female cast.

Zone Frequency (USA) — Jack Coleman is back with the follow up to The Zone which played in the 2016 Noosa Surf Film Festival.

Full schedule of events, films, and tickets are available at www.noosasurffilmfestival.com.au