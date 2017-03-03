Surf, hot dogs and more...

HOT DIGGETY: The Noosa Festival of Surfing kicks off this weekend and the surfing dogs category is always one to watch.

THE surfing dogs are back again to wow audiences at the Laguna Real Estate Noosa Festival of Surfing.

Leading the pack for another year running is surfing dog trainer and former world tandem surfing champion Chris De Aboitiz.

There will be a free workshop on Saturday, March 4, from 7.30am at the Noosa Dog Beach.

The workshop will focus on creating that pawfect bond between you and your hound.

Then catch the surfing dogs as they battle it out on the waves on Sunday from 3.50pm.

There will be eight dogs competing for the Best Wave title this year.

Your free souvenir program listing all the Laguna Real Estate Noosa Festival of Surfing is in Friday's Noosa News.