Surf star encourages locals to donate ‘big’

FIRE HELP: Jordan Mercer, with fiance Tim Matters, are encouraging locals to donate to the Sunny Coast Love Run to help bushfire victims.

NOOSA surf life saving champion Jordan Mercer is jumping on the bushfire relief bandwagon, encouraging locals to donate what they can to victims in our southern states.

A Sunshine Coast business began the campaign Sunny Coast Love Run and are taking a truck load of goods down south to help those impacted by the devastation.

In a post on social media Mercer said: “We have a truck leaving this Friday, headed to some of the fire effected towns”.

“Let’s fill it top to bottom with boxed, bagged and labelled goods.

“Water, fresh fruit and veg, non perishable food, clothes, shoes, underwear, blankets, towels, masks, animal food, leashes, some first aid, rash and burn cream, toiletries … big stuff, generators.”

The Sunny Coast Love run was the idea of Zemma and Matt Butler, from Mezz Trans Logistics.

“Hubby and I we’re racking our brains and we wanted to do more to help.” Ms Butler said.

“We thought we could pull one truck off the road and help someone that wasn’t getting help.”

Ms Butler said through a contact she was put in touch with and evacuation centre in Cobargo, Victoria, a small town only recently hit by the fires and with limited to no resources arriving there to help.

“The first thing I asked was what do you need,” Ms Butler said.

“We didn't want to create more havoc so we wanted to make sure what we were doing would actually help.”

“The lady I spoke too said ‘money won’t help, we are in survival mode’.”

“I could here the chaos in the background.”

People stream into Tanawha transport company with donations for bushfire victims. Pictured, Zemma and Matt Butler, organisers of the distribution. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

The evacuation centre is filling up day, by day, with surrounding towns expected to be impacted at the weekend by the fire front.

At this stage the residents are after essentials, with no room for household items.

Locals can take their goods to 126 Radbourne Rd, Tanawha between 8am and 4pm.

Last donations anytime before 4pm this Friday, January 10.

Contact 0477082208 or 0408221565 for more details.

Needed items: