Surf star encourages locals to donate ‘big’
NOOSA surf life saving champion Jordan Mercer is jumping on the bushfire relief bandwagon, encouraging locals to donate what they can to victims in our southern states.
A Sunshine Coast business began the campaign Sunny Coast Love Run and are taking a truck load of goods down south to help those impacted by the devastation.
In a post on social media Mercer said: “We have a truck leaving this Friday, headed to some of the fire effected towns”.
“Let’s fill it top to bottom with boxed, bagged and labelled goods.
“Water, fresh fruit and veg, non perishable food, clothes, shoes, underwear, blankets, towels, masks, animal food, leashes, some first aid, rash and burn cream, toiletries … big stuff, generators.”
WE CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE TOGETHER - Sunny Coast we are donating a Truck, Fuel and my hubby to take a full load down to those who really need it..... Images of what is happening across our country today is leaving me speechless, in tears, with a heavy heart and a feeling of desperation of wanting to help… It is for this reason we have decided to donate one of our trucks to travel down to bushfire affected regions and deliver much-needed goods. We are opening up the opportunity to the Sunshine Coast to donate whatever they can to those who have lost everything. We will be delivering Hay for the livestock however blankets, dry food, clothing, generators, building supplies, fencing, vet supplies, animal food, water and more is needed. Whilst it’s a wonderful thing to donate money sometimes that money doesn’t reach those who need it urgently. We are having a truck leave the coast at the end of the week we would love to see what our community can put together to help out those who really need it. I believe that together we can make a difference, it maybe three tins of dry food you have sitting on your shelves or if you’re a local business and you stock animal supplies or building supplies or generators then please reach out. Together we can be stronger, together we can make a difference together we can help. I believe in God and the good in humanity. Please if you can share this message and it may inspire others like us to make but a small dent in helping our Country and all it stands for. DROP OFF POINT - 126 RADBOURNE RD, TANAWHA BETWEEN 8-4pm. Truck will be loaded 10th Jan. PH: 0477082208 for more details. #bushfiresaustralia #australiaisburning #australiaisonfire #saveourwildlife #saveaustralia #donatenow #sendhelp #prayforaustralia #prayforamiracle #bambiniwellness #misszwellness #giveback #ourcandidmoments #prayforrain #helpinghands #lovewhereyoulive #sunshinecoast Thanks @lukedblair.film for the vid edit 👍🏻
The Sunny Coast Love run was the idea of Zemma and Matt Butler, from Mezz Trans Logistics.
“Hubby and I we’re racking our brains and we wanted to do more to help.” Ms Butler said.
“We thought we could pull one truck off the road and help someone that wasn’t getting help.”
Ms Butler said through a contact she was put in touch with and evacuation centre in Cobargo, Victoria, a small town only recently hit by the fires and with limited to no resources arriving there to help.
“The first thing I asked was what do you need,” Ms Butler said.
“We didn't want to create more havoc so we wanted to make sure what we were doing would actually help.”
“The lady I spoke too said ‘money won’t help, we are in survival mode’.”
“I could here the chaos in the background.”
The evacuation centre is filling up day, by day, with surrounding towns expected to be impacted at the weekend by the fire front.
At this stage the residents are after essentials, with no room for household items.
Locals can take their goods to 126 Radbourne Rd, Tanawha between 8am and 4pm.
Last donations anytime before 4pm this Friday, January 10.
Contact 0477082208 or 0408221565 for more details.
Needed items:
- Fresh fruit and vegetables
- Dust masks
- Candles
- Batteries
- New undies and socks
- New towels and bedding
- Jumpers
- Nappy cream
- Burn aide cream
- Ventolin
- Water
- Animal food from bird, dog & cat food to hay bales
- Flick and tick
- Collars and leads
- Fencing supplies
- Irrigation supplies
- Generator and fuel
- Mobile laundry