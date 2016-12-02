Surf star shows off fashion cred

ALL DRESSED UP: Jordan Mercer steps out into the fashion limelight.

NOOSA ironwoman Jordan Mercer has swapped her surf cap and swimmers for some high fashion after teaming up with a high profile designer to strut her stuff at the Cosmopolitan Women of the Year Awards.

Jordan was in the running for the sports woman category after her champion breakthrough year in the Kellogg's Nutri-Grain series and her amazing six-race unbeaten winning streak in the Molokai world paddleboard event.

But her big challenge was to frock up for the gala night which attracted an array of powerful Australian women like former PM Julia Gillard and Delta Goodrem.

Working with head designer Cindy Vogels of Racy & Lucy, to step out on the red carpet recently at the Centennial Homestead in Sydney, was one way to take her mind off the stress fracture to her foot which has ruled her out of summer racing.

Jordan for once was pipped at the post for the main award by history-making Melbourne Cup winning jockey Michelle Payne, but she looked and felt a real winner.

On her latest Facebook post she described her glamour lunch as "incredible” being in a room "overflowing with epic ladies.”

And she was ecstatic about her "mermaid inspired dress” and shell headpiece designed by Cindy.

"What a magical experience to work with a real designer,” Jordan said.

"And a designer who collaborates with the muse to achieve a result that reflects personality and mood so beautifully.

"We talked about inspiration and I went along to find a fabric that I loved. The result in my view is perfect and reflects my love of the ocean and inspires mermaid.

"All I had to do was balance on one foot and smile.”

Jordan was fitted with a less glamorous moon boot and on crutches and may have to have surgery on her navicular - "a very important bone in my foot.”

She said a long term injury became a fracture during round one in the Summer of Surf race.

"During the finals I was running through the worst physical pain I've ever experienced.”