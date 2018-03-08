Surf talent from around the world in Noosa

NOOSA might be renowned across the planet by holidaymakers and surfers alike but every year the Laguna Real Estate Noosa Festival of Surfing places the little town of Laguna Bay well and truly in the international spotlight.

This year will again see international guests flocking in their hundreds to Noosa for the festival's 8 Days of Pure Stoke, with more than 500 entries rolling in across the event's 20 divisions, with age ranges spanning almost 70 years.

For those who can't make the long trek to our shores, the festival will be live-streamed around the world, with more than 30,000 viewers tuning in to cheer on friends and family or simply take in the action from their living rooms.

Five of Australia's eight states and territories will be represented and overseas competitors will be joining us from 12 different nations.

While many are from surfing strongholds such as the US, Hawaii, Japan and France, there are several countries far less recognised for their surfing culture.

Venezuelans, Colombians, Brazilians and Mexicans will be coming from south of the US border, while from Europe surfers from the UK, Ireland, Germany and even land-locked Switzerland will take part in the 27th annual Noosa Festival.

This year will see the expansion of the age range of competing surfers.

Iconic surf brand Rip Curl co-founder Doug "Claw” Warbrick is sponsoring two new divisions - the Warbrick Surfing Foundation Women's 55 and Over and Men's 75 and Over.

As the saying goes, surfers never grow up, they just grow older and a collection of grey-haired grommets will be paddling out on Saturday, March 10, for this exhibition event.

The Laguna Real Estate Noosa Festival of Surfing starts this Saturday, with surfing from dawn to dusk and a host of free evening entertainment every night, concluding on finals day, Saturday, March 17.

We would like to welcome everyone from near and far, competitors, their families, friends and guests to the 27th annual Laguna Real Estate Noosa Festival of Surfing.

For more information on the Laguna Real Estate Noosa Festival of Surfing, please visit www.noosa festivalofsurfing.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram.

What's On?

Noosa Festival of Surfing 2018 Program of Events

Friday, March 9

3pm

NevHouse unveiled

4-9pm

XXXX Summer Beach Bar Opens

5.30pm

Garage Handplanes Body Bash competitors meet and greet

6pm

Garage Dreams short film

6.30pm

Live Music

Café Le Monde: The Unknowns, Los Laws and Elegant Shiva

Saturday, March 10

7am

Grill'd Beach Yoga (free)

9am-4pm

Market Weekend

SURF 8am-4.30pm:

Garage Handplanes Body Bash presented by DaFin

Tandem Exhibition

Toothpick Exhibition

Warbrick Surfing Foundation Men's Over 75's and Women's Over 55's

Legends Exhibition

3pm

Vetshopaustralia Dog Surfing Championships

XXXX Summer Beach Bar and Zinc Stage:

2pm

Bar Opens

4.30pm

Opening Ceremony and Bill Wallace Paddle Out

5.30pm

Welcome to Country and Gubbi Gubbi Dance

Live Music

6.30pm

Gold Member

7.30pm

The Swamps

Café Le Monde: Dosed & Gold Member

Sunday, March 11

7am

Grill'd Beach Yoga (free)

9am-4pm

Market Weekend

SURF 6.30am-5pm:

Bendigo Bank Family Challenge

Garage Handplanes Body Bash preseted by DaFin

Classic Malibu Teams Challenge

Underground Surf Old Mal

XXXX Summer Beach Bar and Zinc Stage:

2pm

Bar Opens

5pm

Garage Handplanes Body Bash Presentations

Live Music

6pm

The Myths

7pm

Old Man Friday

Café Le Monde: Tay Oskee

Monday, March 12

7am

Grill'd Beach Yoga (free)

SURF 6.30am-5.30pm:

Noosa Civic Men's 65 & Over

Kennards Hire Men's 60 & Over

Salt Magazine Men's 55 & Over

New Age Caravans Logger Divisions

XXXX Summer Beach Bar and Zinc Stage:

4pm

Bar Opens

5pm

Monday Book Club: with Phil Jarratt and Bob McTavish

5.45pm

If it ain't Broken, don't fix it: Chat and Slide Show with Jon Frank, Ted Grambeau and Phil Jarratt

6.45pm

Save the Waves Film Festival presented by Noosa World Surfing Reserve

Tuesday, March 13

7am

Grill'd Beach Yoga (free)

SURF 6.30am-5.30pm:

New Age Caravans Logger Divisions

Stratogen Men's 40 & Over

Laguna Real Esatate Men's Open

Golden Breed Noserider

World Surfaris Men's 50 & Over

Halse Lodge Women's Open

3pm

Ripcurl Noosaville Locals Day

XXXX Summer Beach Bar and Zinc Stage:

4pm

Bar Opens

4.30pm

Grill'd Local Matters BBQ (all profits donated to local clubs)

5pm

Ripcurl Noosaville Local Club Quiz

5.30pm

Ripcurl Noosaville Locals Day Presentations, prizes and raffles drawn

Live Music

6pm

The Flat Whites

6.45pm

Short FILM by Jai Lee

7pm

Los Laws

5.30-7pm

She the Sea Art Exhibition opening at Halse Lodge

Wednesday, March 14

7am

Grill'd Beach Yoga (free)

SURF 6.30am-5.30pm:

Salt Magazine Men's 55 & Over

World Surfaris Men's 50 & Over

Halse Lodge Women's Open

New Age Caravans Men's Logger Pro

Stratogen Men's 40 & Over

Underground Surf Old Mal

XXXX Summer Beach Bar and Zinc Stage:

4pm

Bar Opens

5.30-7.30pm

Tourism Noosa Networking Night: A celebration of Noosa becoming a World Surfing Reserve

Live Music

6pm

The SandFlys

Café Le Monde: 40th Anniversary screening of Big Wednesday with live commentary by Peter Townend

Thursday, March 15

7am

Grill'd Beach Yoga (free)

SURF 6.30am-5.30pm:

Halse Lodge Women's Open

Noosa Civic Men's 65 & Over

Kennards Hire Men's 60 & Over

Salt Magazine Men's 55 & Over

Golden Breed Noserider Pro

Magoo Memorial 70 & Over Open

New Age Caravans Men's Logger Pro

Laguna Real Estate Men's Open

Sun & Earth Women's 35 & Over

XXXX Summer Beach Bar and Zinc Stage:

3pm

Bar Opens

4.30pm

IN Noosa Fashion Parade

5.30pm

IN Noosa Magazine Launch

Live Music

6pm

The Dreggs

7pm

Sal Wonder

7pm

NevHouse Gala Dinner at Peppers (Ticketed event. Buy online www. noosafestivalofsurifng.com)

Café Le Monde: The Bonnie Doons and CoastBusters

Friday, March 16 (Sustainability Day)

7am

Grill'd Beach Yoga (free)

SURF 6.30am-5.30pm:

Pacific Longboarder Junior Men's Under 18

Noosa Juniors Women's Under 18

Surf Life Saving Sunscreen Boys' Under 15

Bondi Bandits Girls' Under 15

XXXX Summer Beach Bar and Zinc Stage:

9am-4pm

Unitywater Sustainability Day expo

3pm

Bar Opens

3.30pm

NCBA Plastic Waste Kids Art Workshop

4.30pm

Plastic Panel Discussion sponsored by Back To Tap

Live Music

6pm

Dosed

7pm

Coastbusters

Café Le Monde: Sal Wonder & China Beach

Saturday, March 17

7am

Grill'd Beach Yoga (free)

7-10am

Ocean Crusaders Paddle Against Plastic at Canoe Ramp opposite 8 Weyba Esplanade

SURF 6.30am -

FINALS DAY

Noosa Juniors Women's Under 18

Pacific Longboarder Junior Men's Under 18

Surf Life Saving Sunscreen Boys' Under 15

Bondi Bandits Girls' Under 15

Magoo Memorial 70 & Over Open

Noosa Civic Men's 65 & Over

Kennards Hire Men's 60 & Over

Salt Magazine Men's 55 & Over

World Surfaris Men's 50 & Over

Stratogen Men's 40 & Over

Sun & Earth Women's 35 & Over

Classic Malibu Teams Challenge

Halse Lodge Women's Open

Laguna Real Estate Men's Open

Bendigo Bank Family Challenge

Underground Surf Old Mal

Golden Breed Noserider Pro

New Age Caravans Lady Logger Pro

New Age Caravans Men's Logger Pro

XXXX Summer Beach Bar and Zinc Stage:

2pm

Bar Opens

4pm

Presentations and Competitor Draw Prize

Live Music

6.30pm

Sunrose

7.30pm

China Beach

Café Le Monde: Official Closing Party

Sunday, March 18

10am

Beach Clean Up and barbecue hosted by Noosa Community Biosphere Association (all welcome)