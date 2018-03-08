Surf talent from around the world in Noosa

NOOSA might be renowned across the planet by holidaymakers and surfers alike but every year the Laguna Real Estate Noosa Festival of Surfing places the little town of Laguna Bay well and truly in the international spotlight.
This year will again see international guests flocking in their hundreds to Noosa for the festival's 8 Days of Pure Stoke, with more than 500 entries rolling in across the event's 20 divisions, with age ranges spanning almost 70 years.
For those who can't make the long trek to our shores, the festival will be live-streamed around the world, with more than 30,000 viewers tuning in to cheer on friends and family or simply take in the action from their living rooms.
Five of Australia's eight states and territories will be represented and overseas competitors will be joining us from 12 different nations.
While many are from surfing strongholds such as the US, Hawaii, Japan and France, there are several countries far less recognised for their surfing culture.
Venezuelans, Colombians, Brazilians and Mexicans will be coming from south of the US border, while from Europe surfers from the UK, Ireland, Germany and even land-locked Switzerland will take part in the 27th annual Noosa Festival.
This year will see the expansion of the age range of competing surfers.
Iconic surf brand Rip Curl co-founder Doug "Claw” Warbrick is sponsoring two new divisions - the Warbrick Surfing Foundation Women's 55 and Over and Men's 75 and Over.
As the saying goes, surfers never grow up, they just grow older and a collection of grey-haired grommets will be paddling out on Saturday, March 10, for this exhibition event.
The Laguna Real Estate Noosa Festival of Surfing starts this Saturday, with surfing from dawn to dusk and a host of free evening entertainment every night, concluding on finals day, Saturday, March 17.
We would like to welcome everyone from near and far, competitors, their families, friends and guests to the 27th annual Laguna Real Estate Noosa Festival of Surfing.
For more information on the Laguna Real Estate Noosa Festival of Surfing, please visit www.noosa festivalofsurfing.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram.
What's On?
Noosa Festival of Surfing 2018 Program of Events
Friday, March 9
3pmNevHouse unveiled
4-9pmXXXX Summer Beach Bar Opens
5.30pmGarage Handplanes Body Bash competitors meet and greet
6pmGarage Dreams short film
6.30pmLive Music
Café Le Monde: The Unknowns, Los Laws and Elegant Shiva
Saturday, March 10
7amGrill'd Beach Yoga (free)
9am-4pmMarket Weekend
SURF 8am-4.30pm:
Garage Handplanes Body Bash presented by DaFin
Tandem Exhibition
Toothpick Exhibition
Warbrick Surfing Foundation Men's Over 75's and Women's Over 55's
Legends Exhibition
3pmVetshopaustralia Dog Surfing Championships
XXXX Summer Beach Bar and Zinc Stage:
2pmBar Opens
4.30pmOpening Ceremony and Bill Wallace Paddle Out
5.30pmWelcome to Country and Gubbi Gubbi Dance
Live Music
6.30pmGold Member
7.30pmThe Swamps
Café Le Monde: Dosed & Gold Member
Sunday, March 11
7amGrill'd Beach Yoga (free)
9am-4pmMarket Weekend
SURF 6.30am-5pm:
Bendigo Bank Family Challenge
Garage Handplanes Body Bash preseted by DaFin
Classic Malibu Teams Challenge
Underground Surf Old Mal
XXXX Summer Beach Bar and Zinc Stage:
2pmBar Opens
5pmGarage Handplanes Body Bash Presentations
Live Music
6pmThe Myths
7pmOld Man Friday
Café Le Monde: Tay Oskee
Monday, March 12
7amGrill'd Beach Yoga (free)
SURF 6.30am-5.30pm:
Noosa Civic Men's 65 & Over
Kennards Hire Men's 60 & Over
Salt Magazine Men's 55 & Over
New Age Caravans Logger Divisions
XXXX Summer Beach Bar and Zinc Stage:
4pmBar Opens
5pmMonday Book Club: with Phil Jarratt and Bob McTavish
5.45pmIf it ain't Broken, don't fix it: Chat and Slide Show with Jon Frank, Ted Grambeau and Phil Jarratt
6.45pmSave the Waves Film Festival presented by Noosa World Surfing Reserve
Tuesday, March 13
7amGrill'd Beach Yoga (free)
SURF 6.30am-5.30pm:
New Age Caravans Logger Divisions
Stratogen Men's 40 & Over
Laguna Real Esatate Men's Open
Golden Breed Noserider
World Surfaris Men's 50 & Over
Halse Lodge Women's Open
3pmRipcurl Noosaville Locals Day
XXXX Summer Beach Bar and Zinc Stage:
4pmBar Opens
4.30pmGrill'd Local Matters BBQ (all profits donated to local clubs)
5pmRipcurl Noosaville Local Club Quiz
5.30pmRipcurl Noosaville Locals Day Presentations, prizes and raffles drawn
Live Music
6pmThe Flat Whites
6.45pmShort FILM by Jai Lee
7pmLos Laws
5.30-7pmShe the Sea Art Exhibition opening at Halse Lodge
Wednesday, March 14
7amGrill'd Beach Yoga (free)
SURF 6.30am-5.30pm:
Salt Magazine Men's 55 & Over
World Surfaris Men's 50 & Over
Halse Lodge Women's Open
New Age Caravans Men's Logger Pro
Stratogen Men's 40 & Over
Underground Surf Old Mal
XXXX Summer Beach Bar and Zinc Stage:
4pmBar Opens
5.30-7.30pmTourism Noosa Networking Night: A celebration of Noosa becoming a World Surfing Reserve
Live Music
6pmThe SandFlys
Café Le Monde: 40th Anniversary screening of Big Wednesday with live commentary by Peter Townend
Thursday, March 15
7amGrill'd Beach Yoga (free)
SURF 6.30am-5.30pm:
Halse Lodge Women's Open
Noosa Civic Men's 65 & Over
Kennards Hire Men's 60 & Over
Salt Magazine Men's 55 & Over
Golden Breed Noserider Pro
Magoo Memorial 70 & Over Open
New Age Caravans Men's Logger Pro
Laguna Real Estate Men's Open
Sun & Earth Women's 35 & Over
XXXX Summer Beach Bar and Zinc Stage:
3pmBar Opens
4.30pmIN Noosa Fashion Parade
5.30pmIN Noosa Magazine Launch
Live Music
6pmThe Dreggs
7pmSal Wonder
7pmNevHouse Gala Dinner at Peppers (Ticketed event. Buy online www. noosafestivalofsurifng.com)
Café Le Monde: The Bonnie Doons and CoastBusters
Friday, March 16 (Sustainability Day)
7amGrill'd Beach Yoga (free)
SURF 6.30am-5.30pm:
Pacific Longboarder Junior Men's Under 18
Noosa Juniors Women's Under 18
Surf Life Saving Sunscreen Boys' Under 15
Bondi Bandits Girls' Under 15
XXXX Summer Beach Bar and Zinc Stage:
9am-4pmUnitywater Sustainability Day expo
3pmBar Opens
3.30pmNCBA Plastic Waste Kids Art Workshop
4.30pmPlastic Panel Discussion sponsored by Back To Tap
Live Music
6pmDosed
7pmCoastbusters
Café Le Monde: Sal Wonder & China Beach
Saturday, March 17
7amGrill'd Beach Yoga (free)
7-10amOcean Crusaders Paddle Against Plastic at Canoe Ramp opposite 8 Weyba Esplanade
SURF 6.30am -
FINALS DAY
Noosa Juniors Women's Under 18
Pacific Longboarder Junior Men's Under 18
Surf Life Saving Sunscreen Boys' Under 15
Bondi Bandits Girls' Under 15
Magoo Memorial 70 & Over Open
Noosa Civic Men's 65 & Over
Kennards Hire Men's 60 & Over
Salt Magazine Men's 55 & Over
World Surfaris Men's 50 & Over
Stratogen Men's 40 & Over
Sun & Earth Women's 35 & Over
Classic Malibu Teams Challenge
Halse Lodge Women's Open
Laguna Real Estate Men's Open
Bendigo Bank Family Challenge
Underground Surf Old Mal
Golden Breed Noserider Pro
New Age Caravans Lady Logger Pro
New Age Caravans Men's Logger Pro
XXXX Summer Beach Bar and Zinc Stage:
2pmBar Opens
4pmPresentations and Competitor Draw Prize
Live Music
6.30pmSunrose
7.30pmChina Beach
Café Le Monde: Official Closing Party
Sunday, March 18
10amBeach Clean Up and barbecue hosted by Noosa Community Biosphere Association (all welcome)
