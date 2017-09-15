Surf vibe Mecca is in our midst and it's pumping

SURF VIBE: Father and son surfers Rob and Lee Bower love paddling out at Peregian Beach.

PEREGIAN Beach has been named with Caloundra as one of the best surf towns in Australia.

They were listed in the top 16 by online travel company Expedia as the two poster locations for the Sunshine Coast region.

Expedia combed through 300,000 social media posts to find out what the locals were saying and these two were among those that "created the most buzz within the surfing community”.

"Head north past the crowds of Coolum Beach and you'll find total serenity on Peregian,” Expedia said.

"High tide brings fast and fun beach breaks to both the left and right, and this chilled-out beach town has plenty of amenities.”

And the site recommends starting the day with cheese and bacon pie at Peregian Beach Bakery - "you won't regret it” - to winding down at the at Peregian Beach Hotel after the sun sets.

Peregian rates for its waves, its laid-back feel and passionate locals, so these areas definitely fit the bill.

The on-line surf report site Magic Seaweed agrees: "Pitta Street, at the south end of town, has long been the focus since slabs of coffee rock hold the sand together when the surf hits a bit bigger from the SE. Rippable peaks and good shorey sections on high tides.

"Less crowded than Coolum, but there is a crew on it most days. Beginners should stick to the town beach 2km north.”

Others to rate highly with Expedia: Central Coast, New South Wales, Exmouth in West Australia, and Yamba, south of Byron Bay.

Peregian father and son surfers Rob and Lee Bower did not think the surf break off the main beach was all that great.

"But it's our surf break,” said Rob who surfs locally about three times a week but rarely at Pitta St.

As for the town's vibe the local who came back from New Zealand about eight years ago said: "We love it.”

Peregian is only following in the wake of Noosa's break, which in 2014 was named a National Surfing Reserve alongside the likes of Manly, Margaret River and Phillip Island.

Back then, Coolum-raised world circuit pro surfer Julian Wilson, who these days is based in Peregian, rates Noosa as one of "the world's best cities for surfers”. Wilson named his choice of places to drink, breakfast, sleep and surf.

However, Noosa won its reserve status for being an iconic place of intrinsic environmental, heritage, sporting and cultural value.